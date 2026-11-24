Infielder Starlyn Caba is one of those prospects who will make a big splash in the next couple of years.

The Miami Marlins have something special going on with this 20-year-old prospect, and this is only the beginning.

A Potential Future Gold Glove Winner

Miami Marlins infielder Starlyn Caba Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For his age and for this team, he's arguably the best defensive infielder in the Marlins farm system. He may be just 5-foot-9, but baseball is not about size. It's about heart and effort. Jose Altuve is 5-foot-7, and he has built a Hall of Fame career.

Caba made his professional baseball debut in 2023 when he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in the international class. At 17, he has been slowly climbing up the ranks from the Dominican Summer League to now Single-A. Caba has tremendous defensive instincts, is quick to make a stop, and has a strong arm to get the man out at first base.

Miami is fortunate to acquire him through the Jesus Luzardo trade. Caba has a chance to make his mark with the Marlins organization. He's mostly been durable so far in his career. The only time he missed several games was in his first full season at Single-A when he suffered a thumb injury. The injuries made him miss games and affected his production.

Caba finished the 2026 season slashing .236/.389/.378/.767 with seven home runs, 47 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 70 hits, 50 runs in 82 games.

However, what he did in the Arizona Fall League was a different story. That's where he truly shone. Caba took advantage of the stage. The Arizona Fall League is a big deal for minor league prospects to showcase their talent, get their names mentioned, and draw eyeballs.

In 18 games at Arizona, Caba slashed .297/.409/.419/. 828 OPS with two home runs, 10 RBIs, 14 walks, 3 doubles, and 22 hits in 74 at-bats. Caba was sensational. His performance at the Arizona Fall League reminded everyone that when he's healthy and sharp, he can do damage not just on defense, but on offense too. Beyond his strong arm and elite defense, he has good eye-to-bat skills and can steal bases. Also, he's a switch-hitter, which is an extra plus. Putting the ball in play is a big asset of Caba's game.

If there's a strong leadoff man who could be the successor to Xavier Edwards, it's Caba. It would be a great transition for the Marlins to go from Edwards to Caba in the leadoff position. Of course, anything can happen from now to 2028. Hitting as the No. 9 hitter doesn't suit him, and we can't really see that happening, given what we've seen from him so far.