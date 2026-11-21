The Miami Marlins and every other franchise across Major League Baseball have faced deadlines all offseason. Each franchise had to set its 40-man roster earlier this week with the next stage of the offseason coming, as well as tendering or choosing to non-tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players for 2027.

By definition, when a club "non-tenders" a player, it declines to give that player a contract for the upcoming season, thereby immediately making him a free agent.

Friday was the deadline for the Marlins to tender contracts to those players, and according to several sources, the front office made one swift move. According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, Miami has tendered all of its other arbitration-eligible players, which include the following:

Tendered Marlins

Miami Marlins first baseman Kyle Stowers (28) celebrates with shortstop Otto Lopez (6) and left fielder Heriberto Hernandez (13) after hitting a two-run home run. Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RHP Eury Perez

SS Otto Lopez

2B Xavier Edwards

OF Kyle Stowers

RHP Anthony Bender

RHP Max Meyer

RHP Calvin Faucher

OF Esteury Ruiz

RHP Victor Vodnik

If contracts were tendered, that means they will play for the Marlins in 2027, but their salaries aren't finalized - that's decided later this offseason. These players will either head to arbitration with Miami or will reach an agreement before the deadline.

Additionally, the front office and left-handed pitcher Andrew Nardi have agreed to a one-year deal for 2027, despite his expectation of missing the entire season due to elbow surgery. Regardless, the Marlins have developed players internally and they don't have any other intentions this offseason other than to add through free agency.

It's hard to believe that right-handed pitcher Eury Perez is already in the arbitration process. Set to start in 2027 at 23 years old and end at 24, Perez has turned himself into the one starting pitcher this franchise should build around.

Not knowing how much longer ace Sandy Alcantara, who had his club option exercised this offseason, will be with the franchise, the team needs a player under more control to lead them into the future. The same goes for the contact duo of Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards.

Both Lopez and Edwards have tremendous years at the plate for Miami, with Edwards hitting .280 with six home runs and Lopez hitting .305 with 11 home runs. For a franchise that looked like it was flirting with a chance to play in the postseason this past season, improving enough could get them back to the dance for the first time since 2023.

Improving the bullpen is still a need for the Marlins this offseason, regardless of retaining several pitchers through arbitration.