How the Marlins Prospects Fared in the Arizona Fall League

The Arizona Fall League offers a great opportunity for prospects to show what they can bring to the table. The Miami Marlins had eight prospects who were invited to the league.

Opportunities like this don't come around often. When it does, the prospect must treat every game like it's a playoff game.

Most Prospects Didn't Deliver Except Three

Dillon Lewis (3) takes the field escorted by youngsters prior to the Blue Wahoos baseball game on opening night in Pensacola on April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brayan Mendoza

Mendoza is a 22-year-old left-handed pitcher out of Venezuela. Unfortunately, he was one of the worst performers on this list in Arizona.

In nine games, Mendoza posted an 8.10 ERA and allowed 10 hits, nine earned runs, one home run, and five walks, but struck out 13.

Mendoza got signed when he was 17. He made his professional baseball debut in the Dominican Summer League in 2021. Mendoza started with the Texas Rangers, and now he's been with the Miami organization since 2025.

Emmett Olsen

The Marlins drafted him in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Olsen went winless in five appearances in Arizona. He went 0-3 with a 11.74 ERA, allowed four home runs and 22 runs (20 unearned).

It's going to take a lot of work for him to get into the organization's good graces. Olsen has been in the minors for four years, and he hasn't been impressive. He still has more to work on.

Tristan Stevens

Jun 22, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Tristan Stevens (35) throws. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Stevens is a 28-year-old prospect who is still waiting to see if he can reach the big leagues, even if it means waiting a week. Most players at that age would throw in the towel, but not Stevens.

During six games at the Arizona Fall League, Stevens went 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA, recording four strikeouts and allowing seven hits, one earned run, but no home runs. Not bad.

Steven played five seasons in college and five seasons in the minors. He's been solid at both levels with a strong winning percentage and has kept his ERA under 4.00. Are we about to witness a remarkable story? Experience matters a lot. Stevens has the edge there.

Alex Williams

27-year-old pitcher Alex Williams received the Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Week. Williams is only the 10th pitcher in the Arizona Fall League to record double-digit strikeouts in a single game.

Williams was a stud at Stanford for four years. During his time there, he posted a 23-8 record with a 2.88 ERA. His talent at Stanford caught the Marlins' attention. His dream came true during the 2022 MLB Draft. He was a low-level pick in the 11th round, but his dreams could reach full potential with a phone call to the show.

Dillon Lewis

One of the top prospects in the Marlins organization. The No. 11 prospect slashed .264/.329/./389/.718 OPS with one home run and 14 rbis in 19 games.

Those numbers are okay, but they could be better.

Stevens, Williams, and Lewis were the most deserving invites from this group that took advantage of excelling in Arizona. Let's see what they can build from here.