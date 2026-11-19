Providing some fresh new energy is what the Miami Marlins need for the 2027 season.

Something needs to be changed. Sometimes a team must take a huge gamble on prospects to see if it can change the trajectory of the season.

Three Core Players Could Bring Shine to Miami in 2027

Clemson outfielder Cam Cannarella (10) hits a home run against West Virginia during the bottom of the sixth inning at the NCAA baseball Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, May 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Marlins have one of the top farm systems in baseball. That's going to be true for several years to come. Three players who can make a big impact next season might put the Marlins in a position to win many more games.

Thomas White

It's no secret that we should see him in the big leagues next season. The Marlins are missing a left-handed starting pitcher in their rotation. White is a big bingo for them. We hope he can stay healthy and consistent in the minors. White has the tools to be a double-digit winning pitcher for seasons. It's time for the Marlins to have their own Chris Sale or Randy Johnson.

Cam Cannarella

People may not realize how special this player is and could be even better with more playing time. Cannarella is one of those players you have to feed. If the team keeps him down or waits too long to bring him up, then they could miss out on great opportunities. He can hit for contact and power. His plate discipline and eye contact are off the charts.

He's another player the Marlins should strongly consider giving a call. Throw him into the wolves. Give him the chance to prove himself against top pitching talent in the big leagues. The more options the Marlins explore, the more it will benefit them.

Brandon Compton

Let's put this out there once again because it's worth mentioning. Compton hit 36 home runs in 2026. 36 bombs! Come on, Peter Bendix and Gabe Kapler. Is it time to call him up for next season?

Compton is 23 years old. It's fair to say that he's at the right age to make his big-league debut. Aside from hitting 36 home runs, he had 106 RBIs with a .987 OPS. Compton is our third prospect who could change the Marlins' culture in 2027. If the front office doesn't put him out there next season, then they are throwing away their season or being blind.

Marlins fans are craving a postseason berth. It's been too long. South Florida needs their favorite team to shine in October. White, Cannarella, and Compton could fill the missing pieces. Yes, they need help in pitching in more than one way, but these guys are ready for battle, and we can feel it.