Griffin Conine Emerging as Recent Miami Marlins Offensive Anchor

One of the key reasons why the Miami Marlins are not going to make the postseason in 2026 is because their offense has had a lot of off nights recently. But one player on the team outside of Otto Lopez that has actually done anything at the plate is Griffin Conine.

Conine is seven for his last 13 at the plate and went 3-3 in the Fish's most recent home victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Missing the postseason this year can be contributed to a lot of things, but the offense has been the scapegoat over the last few months.

But to see Conine really start to figure it out at the plate again after missing some time this season due to injury, has to be a great sight for manager Clayton McCullough and staff. Lopez has been the one carrying the offense for most of the season and has needed help.

Conine going on an offensive surge now with the season wrapping up real soon is going to be real good for next season when spring training starts. He will want to continue the offensive heater and start off next season as good as he finished this past one.

Otto Lopez has needed help offensively for a while and Conine has been a big help

Sep 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) catches a ground ball to retire Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernández (not pictured) during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez has been a guy this season that every time that he comes up to bat and gets settled in at the plate, he could be a threat to do something good. Lopez is also a player especially that is chasing the batting title.

It has been obvious for quite some time that he has needed some offensive assistance. He has guys like Kyle Stowers and now Conine doing what they can at the plate to help him out since he has done a lot.

Another guy that has since cooled off but can do a lot of damage offensively is Heriberto Hernandez. The Marlins issue each season especially in the offseason is that they do not add enough bats to the lineup and wonder why they finish on the outside looking in consistently.

The general manager and staff do not do well in identifying players offensively that can do a lot of damage or big names just do not want to come to Miami. But with the little offense the Fish currently deploy, Conine figuring it out is huge.

The Fish should hope that he can finish the season strong offensively going into next year. Conine should likely be one to be counted on if there is a baseball season next year.