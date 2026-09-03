Heriberto Hernández Keeps Giving Marlins Reasons to Believe

Miami Marlins left fielder Heriberto Hernandez continues his on-base streak.

After the Marlins’ impeccable comeback win over the Kansas City Royals, Hernandez is now on base for 19 games, and it happened on a hit by pitch.

LF Heriberto Hernández hit by pitch to open the game extends his on-base streak to 19 games, which is the longest of his career and the longest by a Marlins player this season. His 19-game on-base streak is the second longest in MLB, trailing only PHI's Bryce Harper (35 G). — Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) September 2, 2026

Hernandez Vital to Miami’s Comeback

Miami Marlins left fielder Heriberto Hernandez rounds second base Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from the on-base streak, Hernandez played a big role in the Marlins' come-from-behind victory. He delivered two hits and two RBIs. He came through with clutch hits in the fifth and sixth innings that helped Miami creep back in the game.

Pitching was a major issue for the Marlins. Eury Pérez allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks.

After the first inning, the Marlins offense went a little cold and missed some opportunities in the fifth inning with men on base. But the team never gave up, and Hernandez has been an unsung hero for this lineup throughout the second half.

Hernandez is playing with so much confidence and poise. We don’t know what the coaches or anyone in his circle said to him, but whatever happened, it seems to be working. The kind of hitter we are seeing from him wasn’t there at the start of the season.

Preparation and training determine how a player performs on the field. Hernandez leads the team with 22 home runs. In addition, he’s batting .232 with 60 RBIs and a .783 OPS.

The Marlins have won their second in a row against the Royals. They understand this series is important: take two or sweep the Royals. The Royals is a team that’s been playing well lately at home.

The Marlins showed resilience by finishing the game with six unanswered runs. The team improves to 71-69. Cade Gibson earned the win for the Marlins.

Hernandez has a chance to extend his on-base streak to 20 games tonight. Otto Lopez is another Marlin who has an on-base streak going on as well. Lopez has a 16-game on-base streak. It’s going to take them a lot of effort to try to catch Luis Castillo.

The former infielder has the record by getting on base for 46 games during the 2002 season. Eventually, all streaks and droughts are meant to be broken. It may not be Hernandez. It may not be Lopez, but there’s going to come a day when someone will take the throne from Castillo.

Hernandez's performance on Wednesday night against the Royals is one of the best of his season. He’s had many great games, and this one belongs there because the Marlins are still fighting for a playoff spot and his hits got the line moving to complete the comeback.