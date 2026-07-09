How Slot Value Could Shape the Marlins’ MLB Draft

The Miami Marlins are preparing themselves for an intriguing MLB Draft, which will be this Saturday, July 11th.

Every team has a different number for slot values and bonus pools. Many teams are ahead of the Marlins, such as the Chicago White Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the list goes on and on.

Miami's Draft Selection Will Be Crucial for Long-Term Success

Miami Marlins draft pick Noble Meyer | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Marlins have the 14th overall pick in the draft. The No. 14 is a familiar number for the organization since they used that same number to select the late Jose Fernandez in the 2011 MLB Draft. Could we see the Marlins strike gold again fifteen years later?

We understand that the Marlins can't spend a lot of money on free agency or any player they will sign from the draft. Therefore, they must select the right player for their organization.

Historically, the Marlins struggle in the revenue department, which could be a factor in their slot value. However, given how successful they have been lately, it might be the beginning of positive things coming their way. Prospects will want to come to the franchise and help the team win.

The Marlins have a total bonus pool of $11,960,100 ($5,444,900 for the first round). The Marlins have several options whom they could draft at No. 14 and will be willing to sign for anything the Marlins can offer. One of the exciting prospects entering the draft is shortstop Justin Lebron.

LeBron made a big impact during his tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He's an electric five-tool player. LeBron is a great defender, contact hitter, and a magician stealing bases. LeBron stole 36 of his 37 tries, which set a record in the SEC conference.

LeBron could end up somewhere in the top 20 or even in the top 10 in the draft. If we have to predict where he might land, there's a chance he could fall anywhere from picks 5 through 10. There are no guarantees.

There's hope for the Marlins to get him if opportunity presents itself, even though the Marlins already have a steady middle infield with Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards.

Another prospect the Marlins can take a crack at is catcher Ryder Helfrick out of Arkansas. Helfrick is a very good catcher. He's 6'1 weighs 210, and bats right-handed.

As a defensive catcher, Helfrick committed only three errors in 629 total chances. His fielding percentage is a staggering .995. Helfrick started in 56 of 61 games.

It doesn't hurt to have more than one catcher on the roster. Joe Mack is the man for the Marlins behind the plate, but adding Helfrick gives them more options to flirt with.

Whoever the Marlins select in the 14th pick will most likely sign a bonus deal anywhere between $1 million and $4 million.