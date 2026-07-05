The Five Best MLB Draft Picks in Miami Marlins History

Many organizations have been around for many decades. The Miami Marlins have been drafting players since 1992, and in 1993, they made their franchise debut.

Here are some of the best draft picks in the history of the Marlins organization.

Mark Kotsay

Florida Marlins right fielder Mark Kotsay | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four of his seventeen big league seasons came with the Marlins. Kotsay made his debut with the Marlins in the summer of 1997, but he wasn't active on the postseason roster. Therefore, he wasn't awarded a World Series ring.

From 1998 through 2000, Kotsay was an exceptional defender for the Marlins. He took over the outfield position after the Marlins traded Gary Sheffield. Kotsay wasn't an All-Star, but he was a reliable outfielder who collected more than 20 doubles in each of those three seasons.

Kotsay never batted less than .275 in a full season with the Marlins. In 2000, Kotsay slashed .298/.347/.443 with a .791 OPS. Kotsay went on to blossom with the San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics, but we won't forget his early beginnings with the Marlins. Kotsay was drafted in the 1996 draft as the ninth overall pick by the Marlins.

Charles Johnson

Florida Marlins catcher Charles Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first pick in the history of the Marlins franchise belongs to Johnson. The Marlins selected Johnson as the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 1992 MLB Draft. One of the most beloved catchers in the organization. He was the ultimate professional who gave it all on the field.

Johnson was the ultimate master on defense. He received four consecutive Gold Gloves (1995-1998). Johnson was fortunate to be part of three no-hitters when he caught for Al Leiter, Kevin Brown, and A.J. Burnett.

Aside from his terrific play on defense and no-hitters, his signature moment came during the 1997 World Series in Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians. Johnson got the rally started in the bottom of the ninth when he singled to right field off Indians closer Jose Mesa.

The Marlins went on to win in the 11th inning and won the first championship in franchise history. Johnson played 12 seasons in the big leagues, six of them with the Marlins. During his tenure with the Marlins, he made two trips to the Midsummer Classic.

Christian Yelich

Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yelich became an MVP after his time with the Marlins, but we saw his potential then. Yelich was a Gold Glover and a player who could hit for contact and power. The Marlins had Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton, and Marcell Ozuna at one point in their lineup.

Five seasons with the Marlins yielded no playoff appearances, but his contributions were greatly appreciated. The Marlins selected him as No. 23 in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

Jose Fernandez

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cuban flame-thrower with a contagious smile and swag that made people want to come to the stadium to watch him play.

His life was cut short at the age of 24, but his impact in four seasons was massive. He made two All-Star appearances and was the ultimate strikeout machine. Fernandez won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2023. He had the potential to become a Cy Young winner. Fernandez will always be a case of "what if."

The Marlins selected him as the 14th overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft.

Josh Beckett

Florida Marlins pitcher Josh Beckett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although he was with the Marlins for a short stint, what he did in the postseason in 2003 against the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees makes him arguably the best draft pick in Marlins history.

It's a strong argument to make, but without Beckett, the Marlins wouldn't be holding a second championship trophy. Many people didn't give the Marlins a chance against those teams, but Beckett's performances in Games 5 and 7 of the NLCS against the Cubs were sensational.

His pitching against the Yankees in Game 6 of the World Series will never be forgotten. He shut down the Yankees and helped the Marlins win the title. Beckett earned the World Series MVP.

His best season with the Marlins came in 2005 when he posted a 15-8 record with 166 strikeouts. Marlins spent five seasons with the team before getting traded to the Miami Marlins.