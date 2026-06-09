How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Marlins: Starting Pitching, Streaming, TV

The Miami Marlins are set to begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After winning two games in a row and securing the weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Marlins are looking to make it three in a row and secure another home series victory.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Preview

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks enter the series with a 34-31 record, tied with the San Diego Padres for second place in the NL West division. Miami is 31-35, currently in fourth place in the NL East.

The Marlins had the day off on Monday. In Sunday’s game, ace Sandy Alcantara and the bullpen held the Rays to just one run. Alcantara struck out seven hitters through seven innings. Otto Lopez went 2-4 with a double, triple, and an RBI. The Marlins won 4-1.

The Diamondbacks and the Marlins have met many times since 1998. Historically, the Diamondbacks had the upper hand, especially in the last two seasons. Arizona has won seven of the 12 games combined in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Zac Gellen (3-5, 5.32 ERA, 43 SO) will take the ball for tonight. Gellen’s last outing was against the Dodgers, giving up four earned runs and nine hits in five innings.

Marlins: Max Meyer (6-0, 2.81 ERA, 81 SO) seeks to stay unbeaten and earn his seventh win of the season. Meyer had a great performance against the Washington Nationals on June 3rd. He recorded seven strikeouts through seven innings.

Location and Time:

loanDepot Park, 6:40 pm ET

Streaming, TV:

Fubo, Dbacks.TV, Marlins. TV

Overview of loan Depot Park before a game. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Players to Watch

Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll is the key engine of this team. When he gets going, it sets the tone for the rest of the lineup. Carroll is hitting .285 BA, .375 OBP, and a .553 slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte has 11 home runs with 37 RBIs in 267 plate appearances.

Marlins

Lopez is one of the hottest hitters in the lineup. He’s batting .336 and has an .845 OPS to go with five home runs, 27 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.

Liam Hicks ranks sixth in the majors with 47 runs. Although his productivity has gone down a bit, he’s still a lethal hitter. Hicks is slashing .262/.346/.461 in the season.

Second baseman Xavier Edwards is batting .302 with a .387 OBP. Edwards has stolen 11 bases this season. In addition, he has six home runs and driven in 20 runs.

Injury Report:

Marlins

Janson Junk: 15-day IL (Shin)

Josh Ekness: 15-day IL (Calf)

Eury Perez: 15-day IL (Gracilis)

Adam Mazur: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Andrew Nardi: 60-day IL (Ribs)

Robby Snelling: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Griffin Conine: 60-day IL (Hamstring)

Ronny Henriquez: 60-day IL (Elbow)