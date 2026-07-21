Would Marlins Change Veteran Starter’s Schedule to Fill in For Max Meyer?

What the Miami Marlins did not need was another pitching injury. So, of course, Max Meyer got hurt.

The All-Star right-hander made his first start on Saturday, the second game after the All-Star break, and on Monday the Marlins placed him on the 15-day injured list with a neck strain. The good news it’s not an elbow injury, which would be of considerable concern. The bad news is he’ll miss his next start.

Miami knows that next spot in the rotation is coming on Friday. The Marlins only have four healthy starters — Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez, Janson Junk and Tyler Philllips. Alcantara is the last member of the five-man rotation and he pitches on Wednesday. Miami gets an off day on Thursday and then faces San Diego on Friday. The Marlins will need a starter.

Miami could go to a bullpen game. But they could dip down into the minors to bring up Braxton Garrett. But there’s a problem the Marlins need to correct first.

Braxton Garrett’s Potential Scheduling Issue

Miami Marlins pitcher Braxton Garrett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garrett has been at Triple-A Jacksonville most of the season, aside from having thrown two games with the Marlins in May. Both were starts, but they didn’t go well. He went 0-1 with a 14.54 ERA in 4.1 innings, giving up seven earned runs as he walked eight and struck out five.

He may not be the best option. But he might also be the only option that doesn’t require anything more than a 26-man roster move since he’s already on the 40-man roster. Miami would just need to option a player to make room. But there’s a potential roadblock the Marlins need to adjust — he’s supposed to start for Jacksonville on Thursday.

Garrett has been terrific for the Jumbo Shrimp this season. He’s 4-2 with a 1.52 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) with 77 strikeouts and 26 walks in 71 innings. Batters are hitting just .136 against him. He last pitched on Saturday, so throwing for the Marlins on Friday would give him an extra day of rest.

Clearly, if he takes his start with Jacksonville on Thursday he can’t pitch for the Marlins on Friday. But Miami doesn’t have to make any decisions right now. The Marlins are in a good position to wait.

Miami can play out its series with Houston, which ends on Wednesday, and see how the pitching staff is used. The Marlins may emerge from the series with what it needs to run a bullpen game on Friday. Miami could also use Saturday’s starter, Perez, on normal rest due to the off day. But the Marlins may want to avoid that due to Perez’s injury history.

The signal will come on Thursday. If Garrett throws, then the Marlins have other plays. If he’s scratched, Marlins fans will likely see him in Miami on Friday.