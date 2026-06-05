How to Watch: Florida Rivals Rays vs Marlins: Streaming, TV, Radio and Injuries

The return of the battle of Florida. The Miami Marlins will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game weekend.

The Marlins are seeking to win their fourth straight game. After getting swept by the New York Mets in a three-game series, Miami rallied back to sweep the Washington Nationals. They have now built some momentum that the team hopes to carry into the three-game series with the Rays.

Rays vs Marlins Preview

Miami Marlins pitcher Pete Fairbanks and catcher Joe Mack | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

It’s the second time that Tampa and Miami will meet this season. The Marlins lost the weekend series (May 15-17) in Tampa, dropping two out of three. The Marlins lost the first game 7-2. In the second game, they went into extra innings and won the game 10-5. Pete Fairbanks earned the victory over his former team. The Rays won the last game, 6-3.

The Marlins are 29-34 this season, currently in fourth place in the NL East. The Rays are in first place in the AL East with a 36-23 record.

The Rays have been one of the most surprising stories of the season. The Marlins must make amends for losing the previous series against the Rays. Since they will play at home, the Marlins have a chance to even the score.

Starting Pitchers

Rays: Drew Rasmussen (4-2, 3.36 ERA) will get the ball for the Rays. Rasmussen was the starter in the last meeting.

Marlins: Ryan Gusto (0-0, 9.00) will take the mound for the team.

Location and Time:

loanDepot Park, 7:10 pm ET

Streaming, TV and Radio:

Watch: Fubo, Marlins.TV and Rays. TV

Listen in at: WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710

Players to Watch

Junior Caminero continues to be a top producer for the Rays. Caminero has 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He’s currently ranked 19th in baseball in OPS (.879).

Yandy Diaz’s consistency is off the charts. Diaz is slashing .313/.393/.523.

Liam Hicks has 12 home runs with 49 RBIs. Hicks is in the top five category for runs batted in. In addition, he’s not been easy to strike out. Hicks is batting .268/.352/.475.

Xavier Edwards has ten stolen bases this season. He’s on pace to have 20-25 by the end of the year. Edwards is slashing .311/.396/.468.

Injury Report:

Janson Junk: 15-day IL (Shin)

Josh Ekness: 15-day IL (Calf)

Eury Perez: 15-day IL (Gracilis)

Adam Mazur: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Andrew Nardi: 60-day IL (Ribs)

Robby Snelling: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Griffin Conine: 60-day IL (Hamstring)

Ronny Henriquez: 60-day IL (Elbow)