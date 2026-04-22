Marlins Rolling Out Different-Looking Lineup in Rubber Match Against Cardinals

After splitting the first two games of their three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Miami Marlins are looking for a series win on Wednesday afternoon at loanDepot Park.

Miami took the opener on Monday night, before the Cardinals bounced-back to even the series on Tuesday night. After the game, the Marlins will head to the West Coast to open a three-game series in the Bay Area against the San Francisco Giants.

They would love to kick off the road trip with a series win over St. Louis and inch closer back to .500 at 12-13. If they are going to do that, they will do it with a different-looking lineup on Wednesday afternoon.

Marlins Roll Out Changes in Game 3 Lineup vs. Cardinals

Jakob Marsee | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Manager Clayton McCullough released his lineup for Wednesday's game and it was a different-looking one from the previous games. Nowadays, a day game after a night game, especially a getaway day game, always tends to roll out a different-looking lineup from any team. Here is the lineup McCullough is expected to begin the game with,

Jakob Marsee, CF

Xavier Edwards, DH

Otto Lopez, SS

Liam Hicks, 1B

Agustín Ramírez, C

Heriberto Hernández, LF

Owen Caissie, RF

Leo Jiménez, 2B

Javier Sanoja, 3B

Janson Junk, P

One name missing from the lineup is Kyle Stowers, who recently made his return to the lineup after suffering an injury at the end of spring training. He is 3-for-10 in his three games back in the lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers and Cardinals.

It is a little surprising that he isn't in the lineup for a third game in a row, but with an off day on Thursday for travel and this being a big game, you figured that he might have been in there. He'll be available off the bench for McCullough.

It is not surprising to see Ramírez behind the plate and Hicks at first base after he caught Tuesday night. Generally, the day after a night game like this, the catcher gets the day game off behind the plate. Hicks being slotted in at first base instead of getting the day off shows that the injuries are affecting the lineup, and Connor Norby needs a rest.

On the mound, a solid start from Janson Junk is needed to set the tone for the upcoming trip that also includes a stop in Los Angeles against the two-time World Series champion Dodgers. After going through a rough patch, McCullough hopes a different-looking lineup will help Miami pick up a series win.