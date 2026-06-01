How to Watch Marlins Series Opener vs. Nationals: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Miami Marlins are in last place in the National League East. That’s the bad news.

The Marlins also have an opportunity to climb out of that hole if they’re able to have a winning series against the Washington Nationals. That’s the good news.

Moving forward, the goal for the Marlins is to be competent. Winning isn’t necessarily a byproduct of competency, but it’s more likely to arrive on that avenue than any other at the moment. And while the Nationals, who are surprisingly above .500 after being expected to be one of the worst teams in MLB, aren’t an easy beat, they’re still a club that the Marlins should theoretically be able to handle.

Long story short, they need to win this series — not because of any postseason hunt, but because this team desperately needs some good juju. The vibes at loanDepot Park are miserable. Winning could fix that.

Here is a breakdown of the Marlins’ series opener against the Nationals, including how to watch, the starting pitching matchups, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Marlins at Nationals

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Time: 6:45 p.m. EDT

Where: Nationals Park

TV: Marlins — Marlins.TV; Nationals — Nationals.TV

Radio: Marlins — WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Nationals — WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Pitching Matchup

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-4, 4.66 ERA) vs. Nationals: RHP Cade Cavalli (3-3, 3.62 ERA)

A bounce-back effort is in order for Sandy Alcantara.

The former Cy Young winner has allowed a combined 14 earned runs over his last two starts, including eight against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 26. Hitting four batters and letting up three home runs will do that to a pitcher, it seems.

Alcantara’s success is critical to the Marlins having a good rest of the season, and that must start at Nationals Park against the Nationals. Any performance that’s subpar — especially against a Washington lineup that has some potent bats — will spell doom for the Marlins in America’s capital.

Cade Cavalli will get the ball on the other side. Pitching has been a more pleasant endeavor for him as of late, as he’s gone at least six innings in his last three starts. He’s striking out hitters at a crazy rate, too — he put down six batters on strikes against the Cleveland Guardians on May 26, nine versus the New York Mets on May 21 and another eight against the Baltimore Orioles on May 16.

Yeah, he’s been good, meaning it’s going to be difficult for the Marlins to crack the Cavalli Code.

Marlins Injuries

10-day injured list: OF Griffin Conine (left hamstring tear).

15-day injured list: RHP Eury Pérez (right gracilis strain), LHP Andrew Nardi (left rib cage stress reaction), RHP Janson Junk (right shin bone inflammation).

60-day injured list: RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery with an associated internal brace), RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace), LHP Robby Snelling (left elbow UCL repair surgery with an internal brace).