Marlins Pitching Staff Takes Another Big Blow with Starter Sent to Injured List

Another day, another update about a Miami Marlins pitcher being injured. This time, it's Janson Junk. He was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shin inflammation and will be out 2-3 weeks, per the team. In his place, Josh White was promoted to make his MLB debut.

Junk has pitched well this season, especially during the first month. After he held the Philadelphia Phillies to one run on May 4, he owned a 2.82 ERA through seven starts. Then he went on a rough three-game stretch where he allowed 19 runs through 16.2 innings. Before his injury, he bounced back in his most recent outing. He allowed just one run, walked none, and struck out three against the Blue Jays on Monday.

White has been one of the best relievers in the minor leagues since last season, and deserved a trip to Miami long before Sunday. He owned a 1.86 ERA over 45 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season, and hasn't slowed down. He has a 1.33 ERA through 17 games and has held batters to a measly .136 average this season.

Another Marlins Starter Goes Down With Injury

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For the Marlins, this is yet another punch in the gut. Junk is the fourth starter on the active injured list, as he joined Eury Perez, Robby Snelling, and Adam Mazur, two of whom are on the 60-day. Sandy Alcantara, Max Meyer, and Tyler Phillips are the only three starters currently on the depth chart.

In the minor leagues, there aren't too many promotion candidates. Braxton Garrett may be one of the most likely players to be promoted again, soon. He has a 2.55 ERA through seven starts with Jacksonville this season. He made two starts for Miami in mid-May, and neither were good replicas of his dominant Triple-A season.

He allowed seven runs over 4.1 innings. Another potential candidate is Ryan Gusto, who has a 3.83 ERA through 10 games (seven starts) with the Jumbo Shrimp. He threw a scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds at the beginning of April in his lone big league appearance this season. He posted a 5.67 ERA over 27 games (27 starts) between the Astros and Marlins during his rookie campaign last year.

Andrew Nardi Injury Timeline Revealed

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Christina De Nicola, the Marlins MLB.com beat writer, revealed Andrew Nardi's injury timeline, and it's not great. The reliever is expected back in around three months. Nardi was placed on the injured list yesterday due to a left rib cage stress reaction.