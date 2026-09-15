Jakob Marsee Is Finally Looking Like the Player Marlins Saw in 2025

Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee found his stride at the plate during the second half of the season.

Whether the Marlins make the playoffs or not, Marsee, as an individual, can raise his head up for at least ending the season on a much better note.

The first half wasn't pretty, but in the second half there's much more improvement.

The Future of Marsee and Hitting Strategy

Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 25-year-old is very dependable on defense and on the basepaths. Miami was never concerned about those two areas. Their main concern was how he has been producing on offense. Sometimes we think about whether the Marlins would have been in a better position had he been consistent all season long.

The reality is that it's a team game. Everyone has to produce. It's not like basketball, where one player makes all the difference. We don't know what got into Marsee, but he was totally different in the second half. Marsee is slashing .285/.389/.462/138 OPS+

Jakob Marsee in the 1st half of 2026:

.197 AVG | .319 OBP | .295 SLG | 73 OPS+



Jakob Marsee in the 2nd half of 2026:

.285 AVG | .389 OBP | .462 SLG | 138 OPS+



Marsee has found his rhythm again after a slow start to his sophomore season 🐠 pic.twitter.com/S8ubYeEejT — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 15, 2026

Just yesterday, he went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, and two runs scored. Yes, the Marlins didn't win the game, and it was a heartbreaking loss, but Marsee gave the team everything they asked of him. It's going to be a crucial third season for Marsee. He'll be a top-notch hitter next season, and he will have to bring it every night.

Do the Marlins need to get a new hitting coach? Will surrounding Marsee with a great hitting coach make a difference? Believe it or not, hitting coaches are not overrated. They make a difference in a hitter's performance. The reality is that the Marlins haven't had a good hitting coach since Barry Bonds.

The 2016 Marlins team was growing day by day. We saw hitters like Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich improve, and that had to do with Bonds' influence. The Marlins front office will have to make many decisions, and one of them is to consider the coaches.

A good hitting instructor who can challenge and motivate players for more than one season is a smart investment for the team. Marsee needs to be challenged as a hitter like he's never been challenged before. He has the potential to be a great hitter for years. He needs the right guidance and for someone to bring it out of him.

Marsee currently has ten home runs this season. Next season, it's either 20-25 home runs with a .275 batting average, or it's a failure. We believe the best is yet to come if he can carry his second-half momentum into next season.