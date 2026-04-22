Jakob Marsee’s Bizarre Homer What Marlins Slugger Needed to Break Slump

Clayton McCullough remains persistent on batting Jakob Marsee leadoff this season, despite his wavering batting average. On Tuesday night, Marsee made McCollough look like a genius, but almost made himself look foolish.

After the St. Louis Cardinals took an early 1-0 lead in Miami, Marsee was set to lead off the bottom of the first inning against Dustin May. On a 2-1 pitch, Marsee laced a ball 110.9 mph off the bat down the right field line. The ball smashed off the top of the wall and sped back toward the infield, well past the reach of right fielder Jordan Walker.

As Marsee rounded second and headed toward third, Walker picked up the ball, took a crow-hop, and threw a bullet that looked like 100 mph directly to the waiting third baseman Nolan Gorman, who applied a quick tag, nailing Marsee at third.

JAKOB MARSEE BLASTS HIS FIRST HOME RUN OF THE SEASON 💥 pic.twitter.com/dleMeXnrOg — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 21, 2026

Immediately after the third base umpire made the call, he signaled toward the home plate umpire, who had called a home run. After an umpire review, the call on the field from the home plate umpire stood.

Marsee's first homer of the year not only kick-started the Marlins offense on Tuesday night at loanDepot Park, but will hopefully help him get out of the brutal slump he finds himself in. Entering Tuesday, he was batting .149/.286/.250 with no homers, two triples, and a double.

Marsee had just nine hits over 67 at bats this month, and one extra-base hit, until now. It's understandable why he's hit at the top of the lineup in 16 of his 23 games this season, if you look at his rookie campaign.

Jacob Marsee’s Unique Home Run May Be Just What He Needed

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In just 55 games last season in the big leagues, he batted .292/.363/.478 with five homers, 14 stolen bases, 18 doubles, and 33 RBI. He actually hit for a much higher batting average in the major leagues than in the minor leagues last season, and never had an elite minor league year.

In 2023, he posted a .274 average through High-A and Double-A, 2024 was a .200 average through two separate Double-A teams, and Triple-A Jacksonville. Last year was his .246 average in Triple-A, and that's showing up this season.

Marsee has talent that's been proven in his short time at the big league level. If he can use this homer to break into a groove, despite how wacky it was, the Marlins' offense would be much better because of it.