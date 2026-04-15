One Bright Spot Stands Out in Marlins’ Heartbreaking Loss to Braves

The Miami Marlins haven't had things go their way as of late, getting swept out of Detroit against the Tigers and heading to Atlanta to take on their division rival, the Braves.

After a strong start to the game, however, the Marlins lost the lead late, losing their fourth game in their last five games after starting the season hot.

Now, this isn't the time to panic if you're a Marlins fan for a few reasons. The first being that the offense gave it their best shot at winning, scoring five runs. It's the bullpen that remains shaky for Miami, but that typically improves as the season progresses.

And when it comes to needing a positive for the Marlins amid the losing streak, young center fielder Jakob Marsee looked more like himself again.

Marsee's Hot Night at the Plate

Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee (87) takes an at-bat. | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Marsee has been one of the coldest hitters at the plate for the Marlins as of late, having only collected one hit while in Detroit, coming in the season finale. He got one base hit in the series opener against the Braves, but his Tuesday performance might indicate he's starting to break through his slump.

In three at-bats against Atlanta, Marsee got two hits, scored one run, walked once, and drove in one RBI, bringing his batting average to .174. There is still a lot of work to do for Marsee to be hitting where the franchise expects him to, but these are steps being made in the right direction.

It's also encouraging to note that Marsee hasn't struck out in two games, which has plagued him to begin his first full season in the majors.

Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee (87) runs to third base. | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Now, Marsee could very well be a candidate to get sent down to the minors at some point this season, but if he continues to get multiple hits a game, there should be no reason to worry if you're the front office in Miami.

Having hit .292 in 55 games last season with five home runs, 33 RBIs and 14 stolen bases, the Marlins know he can be successful in the big leagues. When he does get on base, he's a constant stolen base threat, and in the field, he could be in the mix for a Gold Glove one day.

The path is clear for Marsee to be one of the memorable outfielders in franchise history, so long as he breaks out of this slump now, before it's too late.