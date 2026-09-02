Left-handed Slugger Should Be Bringing His Sweet Swing to Marlins By 2028

The Miami Marlins have taken another step toward the future by promoting their best young power-hitting prospect to the highest level of the minor leagues.

Outfielder Brandon Compton has plenty of pop at the plate, and he's now made the move to the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on his way to an eventual debut in Miami. It's projected that he will spend most of next year at that tier of the organization before an eventual call-up in 2028.

Compton, whom Miami drafted in the second round (46th overall) in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft out of Arizona State, is a 22-year-old who plays both corner outfield positions but seems best suited to be a designated hitter. He possesses the skills to hit well enough to be in The Show right now, but he's somewhat below average with the glove.

Compounding his issues was a shoulder injury that required Tommy John surgery during his time with the Sun Devils. That has affected his throwing arm ever since, which is why being a full-time batter might be his best route to success. For now, all he needs to do his hit... in bunches.

That hasn't been a problem thus far. This season, Compton is batting .274, with 33 home runs, 94 RBI, and 83 runs scored in 398 at-bats. Those numbers earned him his Sept 2 promotion to Triple-A. From this point forward, he's earmarked for Miami's lineup sooner rather than later.

Compton's Road to The Show

Miami Marlins equipment bag | Credit: Rhona Wise | USA TODAY Sports

Compton's official MLB analysis breaks down why he's a natural fit as a big-league bopper, while still pointing out his shortcomings. And while he does have holes in his overall game, he's got a special swing and natural instincts. He fits in perfectly with Peter Bendix's vision of the Fish's future.

"The lefty slugger is a stocky 6-foot-1 with incredible raw strength out of a crouched stance," the report states. "Compton was able to access that power more in his first college season when he controlled the zone better, and the Marlins will work closely on his swing decisions."

"Compton is a decent runner, and the Marlins have pushed him to be more aggressive on the basepaths. His range in the outfield is lacking, though, and [that] leaves him limited to left field. He's likely to get time at first base in 2026 to increase his versatility, but that lack of defensive value puts lots of pressure on him to unlock his natural power."