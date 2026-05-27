Marlins Breakout Star Emerging as Player in Need of Contract Extension

Otto Lopez has been ridiculous this season, and it's time to believe his brilliant bat is here to stay.

Lopez not only leads the Miami Marlins in batting average and hits, but he leads all of baseball in both categories. He slapped another single on Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays to improve his league-leading hit total to 71.

His MLB best batting average is nearly 10 points higher than the second-highest batter, and he's besting his career highs by a long shot. After he batted .330 with 33 hits in April, it was hard to tell if it was an incredible hot streak or the real deal. Well, nearing the end of May, Lopez continued to hit and solidified himself as an All-Star caliber player.

Lopez's success has come completely out of nowhere, albeit a welcome sight. The 27-year-old middle infielder played a full season in the majors last season, and never found this much success. He earned a .246/.305/.368 slash line through 143 games, which was all decreased from his 117-game rookie campaign the prior season.

Otto Lopez's Breakout Season is Surprising and Staying

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But what changed? How is he suddenly the best contact hitter in baseball, which is saying a lot with Luis Arraez still amidst his prime. Well, Lopez has been hitting the ball much harder this season and more consistently.

Per Statcast, His average exit velocity is at 90.6 this season, in the 74th percentile, and a long cry from just 26 percentile last season. His hard hit rate has climbed to 44.9%, into the 69th percentile. He finished last season in the 26th percentile. The only thing that still hasn't clicked yet is his plate discipline.

After posting a 7.4% walk rate, good for the 39th percentile last season, he's drastically stepped back in that category this season. His 4.0 walk rate is in just the sixth percentile, and although he has the most at-bats on the team, he's ninth in walks with nine.

Offensively, Lopez has been phenomenal, and Marlins fans should be excited. He has the flexibility to play either middle infield position and has yet to reach the arbitration portion of his rookie contract.

Miami's offense has found consistent success with just three of its primary nine hitters this season. Xavier Edwards, Liam Hicks, and Lopez have been the only hitters who've produced at a high level, the entire season.

With that small of a production group, the Marlins will take all the offense Lopez is able to produce. The season is far from over, but he's been playing like an All-Star this year, and it's been one of the most surprising successes this season.