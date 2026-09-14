Marlins Celebrate Legend Day with Agustín Ramirez’s Historic Home Run

It all pays off when a player is the reason why the team wins dramatically. Miami Marlins designated hitter Agustin Ramirez delivered the biggest hit of his career as a Marlin.

On a day when the Miami franchise celebrated Dontrelle Willis' Legend Hall of Fame with a teal jacket honor, Ramirez' game-winner made the day even sweeter and unforgettable.

Ramirez pulled something that hasn't been done in sixteen years in Marlins history.

About the Pinch-Hit Home Run

Miami Marlins designated hitter Agustín Ramírez ( Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 25-year-old connected his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the ninth against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The last time the Marlins witnessed a pinch-hit, walk-off home run was when Donnie Murphy played for the Marlins in 2010. It happened against the Colorado Rockies.

Agustín Ramírez is the sixth player in Marlins history to hit a walk-off homer as a pinch hitter and the first since Donnie Murphy on July 19, 2010 vs. Colorado. — Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) September 13, 2026

In 29 games, Murphy slashed .318/.348/.705 with a 1.052 OPS. Everything was clicking for him until a wrist injury changed the course of the season. Murphy is a forgotten story but not in the Marlins history books. He had a successful season up until that injury.

As for Ramirez, he has been through a lot this season. Getting demoted and then returned to the roster. For him to have this moment where he won the game for his team means a lot for him. It takes just one big moment, one big hit, one big swing to change the mental attitude of a player.

There are games when the Marlins put him at catcher and sometimes as designated hitter. They are flirting with the idea of maybe someday trying out first base. We don't know what his future will be in terms of defensive assignment, but he's better off as their designated hitter, and there's nothing wrong with that.

No one questions his work ethic because he does put in the work behind the scenes. As good as he is with his bat, he can be so much better. His batting average needs to go higher next season. Ramirez is hitting .225, and that's not good for a player who can hit for contact and has tremendous power. The home run against the Dodgers was crushed to left field.

The Marlins will play the Arizona Diamondbacks this week in a three-game road series beginning on Monday. Last season, in his rookie year, Ramirez was the hero when he delivered an RBI on a fielder's choice in the 10th inning on June 28. The Marlins won that game 8-7.