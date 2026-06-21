Marlins Designate Christopher Morel For Assignment, Activate Griffin Conine

Going into the Father's Day series finale, the Miami Marlins sit one game above .500 and a measly game back from the bottom wild card spot in the National League. They have needed some offensive reinforcements, and the Fish just got it.

The Marlins are going into Sunday's game with a secured series, looking for the sweep over the San Francisco Giants, and they are welcoming back with open arms their very missed outfielder, Griffin Conine.

Conine has been sitting on the 60-day injured list after tearing his hamstring against the Cincinnati Reds back on April 9. He tried to make a defensive play, and ended up on the operating table as he literally sacrificed his body for the game, as most do.

However, with the return of Conine, a change to the roster had to be made to make room for him, and the corresponding roster move was designating struggling infielder Christopher Morel, who is hitting .162 on the season, per reporters on the ground in Miami.

The Marlins need offense, and they have been in desperate need of another bat to complement the season that Otto Lopez is having. That is definitely Conine who logged a pair of home runs and was hitting a .273 in only 11 games before he hit the IL.

A Disappointing Year For Morel

Marlins first baseman Christopher Morel (5) smiles at the Los Angeles Dodgers bench in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Morel was acquired this offseason as he and Miami came to terms on a one-year, $2 million deal, but that wasn't money well spent for the Marlins, as he has played only 22 games, due to an injury right before Opening Day, followed by issues at the plate.

The hope was he would provide some depth in the infield, but an OPS of .425 isn't going to cut it, especially if this team wants to sneak into the playoffs. Management wasn't asking him to hit like Lopez, or any of the guys at the top, but an automatic out doesn't work.

If he ends up clearing waivers, he could head back to the minors in the Marlins pipeline to sort some things out, so there is a chance he is seen again, but don't bet on it.

The Marlins will finish up their homestand against the Texas Rangers, and with another good bat in the lineup, they could be a few games over .500 before they hit the road, and in a playoff spot. It is still early, but this young team could find itself playing in October with some depth in the offense.