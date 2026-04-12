Marlins’ Griffin Conine Will Be Out for Weeks Due to Injury

Miami Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine was having himself a solid start to the regular season.

After failing to make a play in left field, which caused him to get hurt, he will now be missing time from the team.

Griffin Will Be Out For 6-8 Weeks

Miami Marlins left fielder Griffin Conine | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old will undergo surgery on the left hamstring tendon in Dallas next week. The Marlins are hoping he fully recovers from the injury and returns to help the team win games.

#Marlins Griffin Conine will undergo a left hamstring tendon excision performed by Dr. Dan Cooper in Dallas

next week.



Timeline for return to play is 6-8 weeks. — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) April 11, 2026

Griffin won’t be able to come back for almost two months. Hamstring injuries are sensitive; it’s one of those injuries you cannot rush a player back from immediately.

It’s definitely hard news for Conine because he spent a bit of his 2025 season on the injury list from a dislocated left shoulder.

So it’s looking like a deja vu scenario all over again for him. However, this organization has a strong support system and will make sure that he doesn’t get too discouraged. Conine played 79 games last season and recorded 20 hits and 8 RBIs while hitting .253.

The Marlins have not been free of the injury bug this year. There are several players on the injured list.

Kyle Stowers is also slowly recovering from his hamstring injury. However, he won’t be returning just yet. Stowers is getting some at-bats and working on his progress.

Deyvison De Los Santos is also disabled. So Miami will still need someone to cover ground at left field. Javier Sanoja and Heriberto Hernandez will take turns playing left since they have some experience there.

Sanoja has been hitting the ball well lately, along with being reliable on defense. Therefore, he’s going to get his chance to make some plays at left. Although Hernandez hasn’t been producing well offensively for the most part, he can be valuable in the outfield.

Conine is hitting .273 with two home runs, four RBIs, and six runs. His best two performances of the season came against the Chicago White Sox on March 31, when he delivered two hits. The second and most recent one came against the Cincinnati Reds on April 8th, when he recorded two hits, including a home run. Not bad for 22 games this season.

By the time Conine comes back, it will be June if everything goes according to plan. The Marlins will play against teams such as the Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, and a rematch with the Colorado Rockies.