Top Trade Targets Who Could Be Perfect Fits for the Marlins

A heartbreaking loss to the perennial National League Central champs out of the All-Star break wasn't what the Miami Marlins dreamed up. The Marlins were one out away from stretching the game to the eleventh inning when Garrett Mitchell's walk-off single spoiled their opportunity. Entering the weekend, Miami is still well within the playoff hunt and not terribly behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Although the post-June 1st season has been exceptional, this team is far from perfect. The trade deadline is approaching fast, and it's time for General Manager Gabe Kapler and President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix to work a little overtime.

10-year MLB veteran Yonder Alonso chimed in on the trade deadline discussion with his top five trade targets for the deadline, and a couple could intrigue Miami.

"Who doesn't want this guy?" Alonso said when he opened the conversation about Minnesota Twins righty Joe Ryan. The only problem is prying Ryan from the Twins will be a tall task. He's on the books for just this season, but has a mutual option for $13 million for 2027.

If you put the money aside, there's no reason the Marlins shouldn't fish for him. He owns a career 3.65 ERA and has made 23+ starts for five consecutive seasons. This year, he's allowed just a 2.85 ERA over 20 starts and 110.1 innings. Ryan earned his second consecutive All-Star nod this season, and it's well deserved.

He's gone at least six innings in ten of his last dozen starts, and allowed just a 1.38 ERA this month. If the Marlins plan on letting Sandy Alcantara walk this offseason and believe Ryan can be retained, this would be a fantastic trade candidate.

The Southpaw the Marlins Sorely Need

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Another candidate Alonso mentioned is lefty reliever AJ Minter. It feels as though Minter has been around since before the dinosaurs, but he's only 32 years old. The southpaw is in his second season in New York and is showing why he's been such a good pitcher throughout his career. He entered Saturday with a 1.42 ERA through just 19 games due to injury.

If fully healthy, he should have plenty in the tank for the remainder of the season, and then some. Minter relies on a cutter, four-seamer, and changeup most of the time, but has mixed in a couple of sinkers.

His best, used most often, pitch has been his cutter, which batters are hitting at just a .167 clip. Minter wouldn't be as expensive as Ryan, especially since he'd be a second-half rental, but the Marlins could use him.

Cade Gibson is the only experienced southpaw in the bullpen currently and hasn't found much success this season. Newly recalled Dax Fulton has pitched well through his first seven big-league innings, but isn't reliable in the back end of games yet. If Minter joins the boys in the bullpen, he'd be an immediate back-end staple lefty specialist who can get anyone out.