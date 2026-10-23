Marlins Hire Son of Hall of Fame Legend as Minor League Pitching Coach

The Miami Marlins are proud to announce that a new member will be joining the organization, but he will be part of the Minor League pitching coaching staff.

The newly hired pitching coach is Braden Halladay, the son of Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay. He announced his hiring in Instagram and it was reported by Fish on First Prospects.

Marlins Bring Roy Halladay's Son As Minor League Pitching Coach

Baseball 2019 Hall of Fame inductees Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, and Mariano Rivera pose for photos with inductee Roy Halladay's wife Brandy and sons Braden and Ryan | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Miami's pitchers in the minor league system can learn from experience. Halladay never played in the majors, but he did in college at High Point University. In recent years, the program has been slowly getting better with its sports activities. We could be seeing a program rise before our eyes.

Aside from High Point, he also attended Penn State. During his four-year collegiate career, he finished with a 3-4 record with a 5.18 ERA in 57.1 innings pitched.

Halladay, before getting hired by the Marlins, got experience as the pitching coach for East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs, Fla. From there, he was the operations assistant for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Texas Rangers hired him as a data apprentice, which he spent almost two years with the organization.

What will the Marlins get from him? Halladay brings many great assets to the table, such as developing pitching techniques and enhancing player performance and skills. He's going to have to be tough and challenge the young pitchers in the farm system to get them ready for potential big-league players. The purpose of bringing him to the organization is to elevate the pitcher's game.

Halladay comes from baseball greatness because of his father, Roy. His father was a two-time Cy Young Award winner. Unfortunately, Roy is no longer with us. He was the ultimate gamer and tenacious competitor. Hitters had a hard time getting a good pitch out of him. We will never forget his no-hitter in his first career postseason game with the Phillies.

The father and son got to work for the Phillies organization, and there will always be a mutual respect between the Halladays and the Phillies. Now, the son is looking to make the best experience possible as the minor league pitching coach. If things go well for him, then it could lead to bigger opportunities such as being a pitching coach at the major league level and maybe becoming a manager.

Halladay has leadership skills. It's also great that he knows about technology, conducts research, and is a great communicator and collaborator with players and coaches. The game of baseball has evolved so much in implementing tablets and many high-technology aspects that benefit both hitters and pitchers.

The Marlins took a chance on him. Halladay must make a strong impression in the 2027 season.