What the Marlins’ Draft Revealed About Their Farm System Priorities

The Miami Marlins front office knew that they needed to add more firepower to their pitching roster.

Without a solid pitching roster, a team can't go far. To build a successful franchise, pitching is critical.

Pitching Depth Mentality is the Main Priority

Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami has a very good lineup and outfield. Their infield is, for the most part, pretty exceptional aside from first base, which they still need to improve. Who knows? Perhaps Stanford's Rintaro Sasaki could be the future for the first base position. He's a gifted player who can hit a lot of home runs at the Marlins ballpark. Sasaki was chosen in the eighth round. The team selected five infielders in the draft.

For the Marlins to make a deep run for the playoffs or have even more success for years to come as a franchise, they must start building a foundation with their pitching. Their draft selections mostly focused on pitching. The Marlins went out and selected 14 pitchers (12 of them are right-handed pitchers).

Ethan Kleinschmit and Ryan Peterson could be two pitching prospects that can elevate the Marlins' starting rotation or even the bullpen. The Marlins could use some young weapons out of the bullpen. Trey Beard got selected in the fifth round, and he comes from a great program like Florida State. Beard knows how to work the strike zone. He may need to tone down the ERA, but the talent is there.

During his junior season with the Seminoles, Beard went 6-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 68.0 innings pitched in 14 games (12 starts). Could we possibly be a potential steal of the draft? It will begin during his journey at the minor league level if he can work on his command and not try to do too much against his opponents. Having college experience and a winning record makes this a solid pick for the team.

Zach Peters, Fabio Bundi, Bane Barker, Connor Benge, Tyler Kapa, Colin Linder, Porter Buursema, and Duke McCarron are other pitchers who were privileged to get selected by the Marlins. Barker is 18 years old, and he's from Jacksonville, Fla. It's always a fascinating story when a Florida prospect gets drafted by a Florida team. Benge is a 22-year-old pitcher coming out of LSU. Another great program with an impeccable track record of talented players.

Pitching became the genesis of the Marlins farm system, and it will be for the next few seasons. Their philosophy is to win by having a pitching staff that can keep pressure on the hitters from their starters to the bullpen.

The front office is liking their chances of where their future is heading. It's up to these prospects if they can stay healthy and be willing to be humble to learn and grow as professional baseball players.