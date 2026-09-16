Marlins Hitter Has Been the Hottest Bat in Baseball for Over a Month

The Miami Marlins might not be a playoff team this season, but the 2026 campaign has shown how bright the future is for this young franchise. If the Marlins played in the American League, they would likely find their way into the postseason, but alas, they're one of the teams in the National League that will have to miss the dance.

With several players coming into their own this season, such as Otto Lopez having the best batting average of his career, Heriberto Hernandez shining as a power threat, and Kyle Stowers starting to look more like himself, the Marlins could be a playoff contender as soon as next season, should there be baseball in 2027.

But one young Marlins hitter who deserves his flowers as of late and who's quietly been the best hitter across Major League Baseball is the 24-year-old Javier Sanoja.

Javier Sanoja's The Future of Miami Baseball

Miami Marlins third baseman Javier Sanoja (8) reacts after scoring. Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since making his MLB debut in 2024, the Marlins have known they had a gifted hitter at the plate. Sanoja has new career highs this season across the board, hitting nine home runs, driving in 63 runs, and holding an OPS above .780.

Ahead of the second game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami showed appreciation toward the young hitter on Instagram, revealing that Sanoja has the best batting average in Major League Baseball since Aug. 1.

Over the last 30 days, Sanoja holds the second-best batting average in the MLB, behind Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds, with a .366 average. The utility man has proven he deserves a spot on this roster moving forward and that he can contribute to bringing a championship back to Miami.

As Sanoja continues to age, he'll only improve, especially with power in the batter's box. It's steadily increased since his rookie season, but if Sanoja can get into the 12-15 home run range consistently while flirting with a .300 batting average, the Marlins might have one of the more feared young lineups in the National League.

Manager Clayton McCullough knows he's got one of the best hitters to mold at his disposal, especially since he can put him anywhere.

“He certainly is impacting the ball at a better rate this year,” McCullough said. “And he's still young. He just turned 24 years old, so it's just a really good player. A guy that can go play really anywhere on the field and play it at a high level, and offensively, you know the ball is going to get moved forward, and he seems now as he's gotten out there he's earned the right to play every day because that's just how he's performed. I couldn't pull for Javi any harder because he's always ready and he's a gamer.”