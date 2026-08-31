Marlins Infield Prospect's Speed and Glove Have Him Looking Like a Surefire Star

To look at Starlyn Caba, you might not think of him as a Major League-caliber baseball prospect.

Standing a diminutive 5-9 and weighing just 160 pounds, some unknowing observers might confuse him with a bat boy. But the Miami Marlins know from seeing the shortstop prospect up close and personal that he plays a big game on the diamond.

Caba, 20, was originally signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2023 by the Philadelphia Phillies as the No. 13 prospect during the international period. He hit his stride quickly as a teen sensation with the Phils before being acquired in the December 2024 trade of Jesus Luzardo

Primarily a shortstop by trade, he's also seen time at second base as he finds his future role. In the meantime, he's drawing all the right kind of attention for his eye-popping defense and his innate ability to get on base consistently are elite among young players in baseball.

"The 5-foot-9 dynamo stands out for his elite glove as perhaps the best defensive shortstop in the Minor Leagues," his official MLB scouting report reads. "The Marlins will continue to play him some at second base since they value versatility, but he's a surefire shortstop who seems destined to win Gold Glove awards."

What's Caba's Outlook and ETA?

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough | Credit: Dale Zanine | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's safe to say that the High-A prospect is likely around two years from joining Miami manager Clayton McCullough's roster, but he will definitely see a lot of playing time in spring training next year. Given his age, he has time to develop, and with the Fish fully committed to a slow build in hopes of long-term success, they won't rush the potential All-Star.

Currently, Caba is hitting just .236 for the High-A Beloit Sky Carp, but he's hit seven home runs and has 47 RBI and 21 steals in just 296 at-bats. Those numbers translate much higher over the course of a full season, and given his penchant for making good contact, his batting average should level out closer to the .260 to .270 range before he moves forward any further.

Right now, positioning himself as a Double-A player next season should be his immediate goal, with a two-year plan for Triple-A and then The Show. And while the Marlins have the dynamic double-play combination of Xavier Edwards and Otto Lopez already in place, Caba seems likely to be a better glove man than both, which may necessitate a move by one of those two veterans. He's that good... and it shouldn't be all that long until South Florida sees the smallish shortstop shine.