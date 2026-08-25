The Double and Stolen Base Sensation of Marlins’ Otto Lopez

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez can make pitchers' lives miserable in multiple ways.

Lopez is not only a master at hitting, but also at stealing bases. His performance as a doubles machine and stolen-base leader reminds us of another former Marlins player.

Lopez has joined elite company with another infielder who made big contributions in doubles and stolen bases fourteen years ago.

Lopez Joins Marlins History

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the top breakout players of 2026 has been Lopez. He has been amazing for this team, given that what he does on a nightly basis is something to admire. His teammates love playing around him. Lopez is the motor that keeps Miami going.

Jose Reyes, formerly of the Marlins back in the 2012 season, finished the season with 37 doubles and 40 stolen bases. Reyes was 29 years old at the time. Meaning, Lopez became the first Marlins player since Reyes to reach 30 doubles and 25 stolen bases in a regular season.

SS Otto Lopez is the fifth player in Marlins history and the first since Jose Reyes in 2012 to record at least 30 doubles and 25 stolen bases in a single season. — Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) August 25, 2026

Lopez is the fifth player in Marlins history to reach this goal. Hanley Ramirez and Cliff Floyd are other former Marlins to hit 30 doubles and 25 stolen bases in a season.

There are other categories that Lopez has a chance to win. It's not going to be easy, but it all comes down to how well he performs in September. Lopez is third in the National League batting average with .307. He's behind Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales for second place (.308), and leading the category is Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (.321).

Arraez is a three-time batting champion. He won the batting title in 2023 as a member of the Marlins. Lopez can surpass Gonzales, but it's tough competition trying to catch Arraez. Although Arraez recently got injured due to lower-body cramping, it won't cause him to miss a lot of games.

The best thing Lopez can do is go on an insane hitting streak, and maybe it will give him an edge over Arraez. In the middle of July, Lopez was the leader in batting average; can he get it back? Only time will tell.

Lopez ranks sixth in doubles in the National League. Alec Burleson of the St Louis Cardinals leads the category with 33. Lopez trails Arraez in hits by just three. Lopez is second in hits with 157; Arraez has 160. In terms of triples, Lopez is tied for second with several players, such as Arraez, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Jake McCarthy.