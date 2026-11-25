The Miami Marlins are on the board this offseason. Wednesday night, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Marlins and catcher Gary Sanchez are in agreement on a one-year, $6.5 million contract.

Sanchez spent the 2026 season with the World Champion Brewers. For the Marlins, this is a smart signing given that Sanchez is a 13-year MLB veteran walking into a rather young Marlins clubhouse.

About Sanchez

New Marlins catcher Gary Sánchez. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At one point in his career, after he came up with the New York Yankees in 2015, it seemed that Sanchez would be the next great backstop in baseball. Now, his role is reduced to that of a backup, and the Marlins will benefit from that. In 2026, Sanchez posted a 112 OPS+ with a 2.09 batting average, 13 home runs, and a .349 OBP.

The numbers on the whole don't jump off the page, but against left-handed pitching, Sanchez was better, clubbing five home runs and driving in 19 runs. The Marlins will be using Sanchez in a direct platoon role with lefty catcher Joe Mack this season. That should help Mack to fully break out and the Marlins offense as a whole.

In 2026, the Marlins offense ranked third-worst in all of baseball against left-handed pitching, posting an 85 wRC+. That number must improve going into 2027 for the Marlins to be legit contenders. Sanchez is the first step in doing so.

One thing that could be of concern to the Marlins after signing Sanchez is his defense. He was never known as a great defender, even in his prime, but as he's gotten older, his defense has become more of an issue. Poor defense is why Augustine Ramirez has not been given a full look as primary catcher.

The Marlins could also do what the Marlins did if they want to get multiple righty bats in the lineup on a given day and put Sanchez at first base to maximize defense, though he's still not the best defender at first base, posting -1 defensive runs saved.

The signing makes sense for the Marlins, as Sanchez can be a big clubhouse piece. The Marlins are still a young roster and could benefit from mentorship, and with Sanchez being on multiple teams with postseason experience, it only makes this a better signing. Now the Marlins need to turn their attention to other parts of their roster, like adding to the rotation and bullpen.