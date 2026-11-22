Looking over the list of what the Miami Marlins decided to do when it came time for the Rule 5 protection deadline, one decision really sticks out.

Miami elected to leave Kemp Alderman, who is ranked No. 8 in the organization’s farm system, unprotected. That means the 24-year-old will be available for selection in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.

Given that Alderman was named Miami’s Minor League Player of the Year in 2025 and also gained valuable experience in 2026 while spending all year in Triple-A, this was a bit of an interesting choice.

Miami had a long list of prospects that had to have decisions made about them, and with that came some hard choices. Alderman was one of five ranked Marlins prospects that they left unprotected.

Miami used some of its 40-man roster spots to protect players, including Eliazar Dishmey, Jace Beck, and Brandon White, along with infielder Juan Matheus.

However, Alderman is joined by Karson Milbrandt, Brayden Taylor, Jonathon Long and Cristian Hernandez being left unprotected.

Kemp Alderman Could Be Atractive in Rule 5 Draft

Miami Marlins right fielder Kemp Alderman Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alderman is starting to develop into a power-hitting prospect that could make a difference to the organization. He was drafted in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft after playing for Ole Miss, where he was a standout player.

For his 2026 campaign, he played in 105 games with Jacksonville, where he hit .254 with 19 home runs, 64 RBI, and a .769 OPS.

Clearly, those numbers don’t ensure MLB success, but he is showing power potential, and with his experience at the highest minor league level, he could be attractive to other teams.

Another pretty important part of Alderman’s resume is that he expanded into playing first base rather than being in the outfield. That versatility gives him another path to the Majors.

What makes the Marlins decision interesting is that the team has limited depth at first base. Another key point Miami must consider is that he is a right-handed hitter. The Miami roster is full of left-handed hitters that are competing for opportunities, but Alderman could (and still might) provide balance to the lineup.

Still, the Marlins decided to risk losing him rather than guarantee him a spot on the 40-man roster.

Why Did Miami Take the Gamble?

Miami Marlins right fielder Kemp Alderman signs autographs for fans. Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of answers to why the team chose to take the risk with Alderman. First of all, there is a big difference between being an intriguing prospect and being ready to occupy a major league roster spot for an entire season.

Under MLB’s Rule 5 Draft rules, the team that selects a player out of the Rule 5 Draft generally has to keep him on its active major league roster throughout the entire season following the draft. If they don’t, they have to offer the player back to the original team.

That requirement may have been what made Miami feel better about their decision. If they feel like he needs further development, other teams may agree and not want to give up a valuable 40-man roster spot.

Another factor that may or may not play into decisions during this year’s offseason is the fact that the Rule 5 Draft may not even happen. The Draft is scheduled for December 9, during the Winter Meetings in San Diego, California. But that is after December 1, which is the expiration of the current MLB collective bargaining agreement.

There is still risk with the decision. If the draft takes place, Miami could lose a former second-round pick without receiving a comparable prospect in return.

For now, Alderman remains a part of the Marlins organization. Whether that remains the case is an interesting thing to watch as the offseason develops.