Marlins Mojo Keeps Rolling With Series Win Over Mariners

There are a lot of good teams in the National League, but none are as fun as the Miami Marlins.

After taking down the Seattle Mariners — the first-place team in the American League West — 2-0 on Wednesday night, the Marlins moved to 51-42 on the season. Yes, the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are still in front of them in the NL East, but the vibes in Miami are just too high to ignore, nonetheless.

Wednesday night's victory was, in a way, an encapsulation of what has made the last month and a half of Marlins baseball so captivating.

Miami picked up one run in the second inning and another in the third to take a 2-0 lead. It was curtains at that point. The pitching staff — led by starter Tyler Phillips and his best friends out of the bullpen in Cade Gibson, Michael Petersen and Pete Fairbanks — completely stymied the Mariners' lineup for the rest of the contest. It wasn't the flashiest triumph, yet it's also the kind of win that gets a fan excited about what's to come.

Marlins mojo is in full effect at the moment. Hop on board — or get left behind.

The Marlins Keep Passing Every Test

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) is tagged out at second base by Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There aren't many people in the baseball industry who would've told you at the beginning of the season that the Marlins would be nine games over .500 on the precipice of the All-Star break. The experts who analyze this game on a daily basis might've laughed you out of the room if you said something to that effect. It was truly a ludicrous thought just a couple of months ago.

Now, it's full-on reality.

Nobody quite knows how long this run of excellence will continue. Perhaps it'll end tomorrow. Maybe the franchise's third World Series title is on the horizon. The future is murky — all we can do is enjoy the ride.

Kyle Stowers homers to straightaway center 🐟 pic.twitter.com/ZyQ3kHmu7U — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

That future — whatever it may be — will look back fondly on Wednesday night's victory. Phillips gave the team five quality innings, allowing no runs while limiting the opposition to just four hits. Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards were the anchors offensively as the duo picked up two hits apiece. Kyle Stowers hit a solo homer, too. It was just a plain good time at loanDepot Park.

One thing, however, is becoming increasingly clear: this isn't a fluke anymore. The Marlins have now spent more than a month beating quality teams, getting contributions from throughout the roster and finding different ways to win games. Some nights it's the offense. Other nights it's the pitching staff. On Wednesday, it was both. That's the mark of a legitimately good baseball team.

The schedule will only get tougher from here, and the second half of the season always has a way of separating contenders from pretenders. But after another series win over a division leader, the Marlins have earned the benefit of the doubt. Whether this run ends in October glory or not, Miami has already proven it belongs in the conversation.