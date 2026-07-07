Marlins-Mariners Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers in Crucial Interleague Clash

The MLB All-Star Break is around the corner. Just six days remain until teams get a little reprieve before taking on the final stretch run of the season. To say that it’s an important time would be an understatement, especially for the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins became one of the best teams in baseball in June. Now, they’re set up for success the rest of the way so long as they can keep up the momentum over the final six games of the first half.

While Miami has shown an ability to beat anybody in front of it, these next two series will present quite the test for the third-place side in the National League East.

First up is the Seattle Mariners in a three-game set at loanDepot Park. These three matchups against one of the better teams in the American League – what that means nowadays is up for interpretation – will prove whether or not the Marlins are ready to take on the important games they’ll have to encounter throughout the rest of July, August and September.

That might sound like an overstatement, but it’s true. Finding a way to come out on top over the Mariners, a team that was so close to making the World Series last year, would do a lot to spur on the organization toward the All-Star Break.

Here’s a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, starting pitchers and an updated Marlins injury report.

Series Schedule

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuesday, July 7 – 6:40 p.m. EDT

TV: Marlins – Marlins.TV; Mariners – Mariners.TV

Radio: Marlins – WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Mariners – Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Wednesday, July 8 – 6:40 p.m. EDT

TV: Marlins – Marlins.TV; Mariners – Mariners.TV

Radio: Marlins – WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Mariners – Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Thursday, July 9 – 6:40 p.m. EDT

TV: Marlins – Marlins.TV; Mariners – Mariners.TV

Radio: Marlins – WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Mariners – Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Starting Pitchers

Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuesday: Marlins – RHP Max Meyer (9-1, 2.53 ERA) vs. Mariners – TBD

Wednesday: Marlins – TBD vs. Mariners – TBD

Thursday: Marlins – TBD vs. Mariners – TBD

Marlins Injuries

15-day injured list: RHP Anthony Bender (right shin stress reaction), RHP Janson Junk (right shin bone inflammation).

60-day injured list: RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery with an associated internal brace), RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace), LHP Robby Snelling (left elbow UCL repair surgery with an internal brace), LHP Andrew Nardi (left rib cage stress reaction), RHP Josh Ekness (right calf strain).