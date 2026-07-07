Marlins-Mariners Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers in Crucial Interleague Clash
In this story:
The MLB All-Star Break is around the corner. Just six days remain until teams get a little reprieve before taking on the final stretch run of the season. To say that it’s an important time would be an understatement, especially for the Miami Marlins.
The Marlins became one of the best teams in baseball in June. Now, they’re set up for success the rest of the way so long as they can keep up the momentum over the final six games of the first half.
While Miami has shown an ability to beat anybody in front of it, these next two series will present quite the test for the third-place side in the National League East.
First up is the Seattle Mariners in a three-game set at loanDepot Park. These three matchups against one of the better teams in the American League – what that means nowadays is up for interpretation – will prove whether or not the Marlins are ready to take on the important games they’ll have to encounter throughout the rest of July, August and September.
That might sound like an overstatement, but it’s true. Finding a way to come out on top over the Mariners, a team that was so close to making the World Series last year, would do a lot to spur on the organization toward the All-Star Break.
Here’s a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, starting pitchers and an updated Marlins injury report.
Series Schedule
Tuesday, July 7 – 6:40 p.m. EDT
- TV: Marlins – Marlins.TV; Mariners – Mariners.TV
- Radio: Marlins – WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Mariners – Seattle Sports (710 AM)
Wednesday, July 8 – 6:40 p.m. EDT
- TV: Marlins – Marlins.TV; Mariners – Mariners.TV
- Radio: Marlins – WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Mariners – Seattle Sports (710 AM)
Thursday, July 9 – 6:40 p.m. EDT
- TV: Marlins – Marlins.TV; Mariners – Mariners.TV
- Radio: Marlins – WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Mariners – Seattle Sports (710 AM)
Starting Pitchers
Tuesday: Marlins – RHP Max Meyer (9-1, 2.53 ERA) vs. Mariners – TBD
Wednesday: Marlins – TBD vs. Mariners – TBD
Thursday: Marlins – TBD vs. Mariners – TBD
Marlins Injuries
15-day injured list: RHP Anthony Bender (right shin stress reaction), RHP Janson Junk (right shin bone inflammation).
60-day injured list: RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery with an associated internal brace), RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace), LHP Robby Snelling (left elbow UCL repair surgery with an internal brace), LHP Andrew Nardi (left rib cage stress reaction), RHP Josh Ekness (right calf strain).
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Seth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football and MLB to hockey. His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.