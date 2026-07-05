Max Meyer, Otto Lopez Give Marlins Two First-Time MLB All-Stars

It’s been a breakthrough season for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer and another moment is coming. The same goes for infielder Otto Lopez.

Major League Baseball announced the starting lineups, reserves and pitching staffs for the All-Star Game to be played on July 14 in Philadelphia. Meyer, who is among the National League leaders in wins, was selected to be part of the pitching staff. Lopez, meanwhile, made it as a reserve infielder.

Max Meyer and Otto Lopez, All-Stars

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meyer enters his next start 9-1 with a 2.53 ERA. His nine wins are tied with four other pitchers, including his teammate Sandy Alcantara, for third-most in the National League. Milwaukee’s Aaron Ashby leads all pitchers in the NL with 12 wins. Four others have 10 wins — Cincinnati’s Chase Burns, St. Louis’ Andre Pallante, Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Wrobleski.

It was a tight race for Meyer to make the team. But he was able to thanks in part to his incredible franchise record-breaking start and the Marlins’ impressive June in which they went 20-6 and got back into the NL playoff race.

Lopez has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball all season and recently set a team record for most multi-hit games before the All-Star break. Lopez is batting .337 with seven home runs and 37 RBI in his third full season in the Majors. The former international signing has solidified the middle of the infield along with secon baseman Xavier Edwards.

Last season the Marlins sent just one player to the game — outfielder Kyle Stowers. It was his first All-Star Game, and he was selected as a resave. Stowers has missed time due to injury this season and recently started playing more first base.

Miami’s only All-Star in 2024 was pitcher Tanner Scott. He was a trade deadline chip as the reliever was dealt to the San Diego Padres as they were trying to make the playoffs. That trade brought the Marlins Robby Snelling, Adam Mazur, Jay Beshears, and Graham Pauley.

In 2023 Luis Arráez, then the Marlins’ second baseman, was an elected starter and Jorge Soler was selected as a reserve. It was Soler’s first trip to the All-Star Game and the second for Arráez, who is now with the San Francisco Giants. He was later traded to the San Diego Padres and joined the Giants this season as a free agent.