Miami Marlins Place Rookie Outfielder Owen Caissie on the Injured List

Before the conclusion of their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night, the Miami Marlins placed outfielder Owen Caissie on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain. The rookie suffered the injury during this set with the M's. In response, Miami promoted outfielder Rece Hinds from Triple-A Jacksonville.

It was a bad break for the Fish (51-42), who are in the midst of a five-game winning streak, have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, and are looking to sweep Seattle tonight. Caissie had notched a batting average of .239 on the year with 12 home runs and 50 RBI.

But, he had been heating up of late - hitting over. 320 with four homers and 11 RBI in his last 16 games. While Hinds got the call-up from Triple-A, he isn't necessarily the replacement for the 24-year-old Caissie. Hinds, Griffin Conine, and Heriberto Hernandez are expected to rotate in that spot.

What to know as Marlins place rookie Owen Caissie on injured list https://t.co/pwgtzqGdZF — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) July 9, 2026

“Just felt that’s not something we wanted to really take a chance on, and we'll get some further exams done on him, and have probably a better idea tomorrow what's going on there,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said on Wednesday night after deciding to shelf the rookie.

Marlins March Toward the Mid-Summer Classic

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the temporary loss of Owen Caissie, this team remains young, talented, and deep. They still have a ton of talent waiting in the wings, and the season has already been a surprising success. Miami wasn't 'scheduled' to be a postseason possibility until 2027; this team just decided to forego that time in the MLB waiting room.

With the All-Star break looming, Marlins management has to feel good about where the team stands as the 'real' second half of the season begins. After the pomp and pageantry out in Philadelphia is over, the team will have 65 games remaining on its schedule.

Currently sitting in the driver's seat for the final Wild Card spot in the National League, Miami must put the pedal to the floor the rest of the way. And it will take a roomful of rookies and a host of emerging talents to get the Fish to the finish line.