The Miami Marlins' Current Losing Streak Comes at an Alarming Time

The Miami Marlins' loss to the Milwaukee Brewers stung on Saturday night for several reasons. The game itself was a heartbreaker, with the Fish taking the 'L' due to a dominating offensive performance by the Brew Crew.

But that one loss in the standings isn't alone. Miami went into the All-Star break losing; now, they are beginning the stretch run with another defeat.

The Marlins (52-47) fell to Milwaukee, 8-6, to drop their fifth straight. They weren't inept on offense by any means (Griffin Conine’s three-run, ninth-inning home run in the ninth nearly helped pull out a victory), but appeared to have no answers against the NL Central-leading Brewers.

With the win, Milwaukee improved to 61-37, the second-best record in the National League, and they lead the Chicago Cubs by six games in the standings. They are a surefire playoff team and potential World Series contender.

So, it wasn't exactly weak competition, but Miami can't be measured that way anymore. The Brewers are a potential playoff opponent, and they look miles ahead of the Marlins right now. As do several other teams. Clayton McCullough's Marlins need to find their mojo, because these Fish can't flounder much more if they want to stay in the Wild Card race or be considered a true 'threat' to anyone in the postseason.

Marlins Must Make Adjustments

Miami Marlins right fielder Griffin Conine hits a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This June swoon has arrived a little late, and it's at a psychologically delicate time for a young team that's growing into a contender. Just as they thought they were about to close the season on a high note, things have fallen flat. It's been frustrating to watch, as they should be building confidence right now, not losing any.

As good as the Marlins have been this year, they need to add a piece or two for the playoffs, because they are still in command as far as qualifying for the postseason. But if they do get there, do they have enough firepower to even be competitive in a short series? Can their starting pitching hold up if the Fish flop at the plate? Who will step up in the rotation behind Max Meyer and Sandy Alcantara?

There are a number of questions this club must answer before it can make plans to play deep into October. But the most pressing is figuring out how to stop this current streak before it causes any further damage. They have looked legitimate all season long; now isn't the time to give any of that newfound credibility away.