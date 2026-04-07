Two Marlins Prospects To Keep Eye On for Minor League Game

It’s a big night for the Miami Marlins' minor league affiliates; many games will take place tonight.

Every #Marlins minor league affiliate plays baseball today! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IgLfGSdmht — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) April 7, 2026

The Marlins are loaded with talent in their farm system, and there are a few key players to keep an eye on as they are off to an impressive start to the 2026 campaign.

Miami’s Beloit Sky Carp Prospects Are Hitting Well

Miami Marlins infielder Starlyn Caba | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Beloit Sky Carp is the Marlins High A affiliate team. The team began Opening Day on April 2nd. There’s a key game tonight at 7:05, and some of the most talented prospects will be hitting at the top of the lineup.

Starlyn Caba

Caba is a 20-year-old prospect who plays the shortstop position. He will be the team's leadoff man. Caba has a bright future for the Marlins if he continues to produce

The Dominican native from Bonao is doing everything that is being asked of him so far. Caba is slashing .571 with a 1.524 OPS with 4 RBIs in 7 at-bats. Yes, it’s not many at bats but it’s still impressive how good of a start he’s doing.

Caba is a career lifetime .246 hitter with only three home runs in 602 plate appearances. Caba must start the game on a high note. That’s his job as a leadoff man, to get on base and get the lines going. Learning from great leadoff hitters such as Rickey Henderson, Jose Reyes, and George Springer is something he can study and mold into his game if he wants to be successful.

Cam Cannarella

One of the most exciting outfielders in the Marlins minor league system. He’s a prolific hitter with tremendous plate discipline. Cannarella plays the outfield, and he showed what he’s capable of when he played three seasons at Clemson.

As for this season, the 22-year-old is not missing a beat. In six at-bats, Cannarella is hitting .667 with two RBIs, one stolen base, and a 1.445 OPS. He hasn’t had any home runs yet, but those will come soon.

Cannarella will be batting third in tonight’s lineup. That’s an important spot to hit in baseball. This proves that Cannarella is trustworthy to hit at the No. 3 spot. Who knows? We might see him hitting 3-5 spots in the Marlins lineup over the next few years if he doesn’t get traded, which we hope not, because he’s a very good hitter.

The Marlins' young studs continue to get their reps and develop their talent in the minors. Caba and Cannarella are two key players to keep an eye on and could set the tone for the rest of the team tonight.