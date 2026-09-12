Marlins Should Be Encouraged with Ryan Gusto's Progress

The Miami Marlins and manager Clayton McCullough came into their weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to start the series on the right foot. But that was not the case as the Fish dropped Friday night's beginning game of the series 6-2, but there was some good news to come out of the loss.

The Fish may have dropped even further down the National League wildcard standings as they are not going to make the postseason this year. But starting pitcher and veteran Ryan Gusto had another good start for Miami and looked poised and comfortable on the mound.

Gusto finished the game completing six innings giving up two runs on five hits while walking three batters and striking out three batters. His outing before the recent one against the Dodgers was rough where he gave up five runs on ten hits in 4.2 innings.

But the three outings before that, Gusto gave up one run or no runs when he took the mound for each start. To have that one outlier and then in his most recent start only give up two runs, is encouraging especially for next season.

Gusto Trying to Solidify 2027 Roster Spot

Sep 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret that the ace and innings eater for the Fish has been Sandy Alcantara for the last few seasons and will continue to be in the future. Alcantara has been at the top of the Marlins' starting rotation for quite some time now but there are question marks going into next year.

Alcantara is up there with Eury Perez and Max Meyer whenever he returns from his injury whether that be the end of this season or next season during spring training. But there is a question mark in the rotation of who is going to be the guy that earns the spot behind these three and really takes off with it?

Gusto is one of those guys that is looking to take charge and find consistency in the rotation for the Fish now at the end of this season and going into next season. He is a guy that has struggled at times this season looking unplayable and then has looked way better at times.

Lately, he has looked like a guy capable of going out there every fifth day and getting hitters out. McCullough has to hope this continues as the season is slowly coming to a close and that he takes off with a rotation spot next season.