Marlins Top 10 Prospect Set to Move One Step Closer to Major League Debut

The Miami Marlins are in desperate need of starting pitching help as Eury Perez recently went to the injured list and the Marlins already have Janson Junk on the IL. And now Marlins prospect Karson Milbrandt could soon be on his way to the big leagues.

May 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Milbrandt will be promoted to Triple-A Jacksonville from Double-A Penscaola, per Marlins TV's Craig Mish. The move is not official and it has not been posted to his MiLB.com player transactions page.

He posted great numbers in Double-A. Milbrandt pitched to a 1.06 ERA in Double-A and if he continues putting up numbers like that in Triple-A, it will not be long before he makes his MLB debut.

Milbrandt would make a nice trio with the likes of Max Meyer and Sandy Alcantara who sit in the top two rotation slots for Miami so far this season. Miami's problem so far this season has been pitching and recently it has been that their pitchers now cannot stay healthy.

If Milbrandt gets his MLB call-up soon depending on performance with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, it will be much needed for manager Clayton McCullough and staff. Miami desperately needs someone that can step up and provide length behind Meyer and Alcantara.

With the way that Milbrandt is rising quickly through the Miami system, that the team can soon breathe a sigh of relief. Earlier this past season, the Marlins brought up Braxton Garrett from Jacksonville to help with starting pitching and that has not worked out so much.

So if Milbrandt works out, he can definitely occupy Garrett's spot and send Garrett back down. The Marlins just need someone to stick and find their groove behind the veterans, and this is Millbrandt's chance once he gets the opportunity.

Milbrandt's Fast Rise Through the System

Milbrandt started his career with the Marlins in 2022 in Low-A, but in 2025 he was able to go from Low-A to Double-A and then this season made his debut in Double-A. And now with his promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville, the youngster is rising through the system in Miami.

And the fact that he is already in Triple-A at only 22-years-old with a career 332 innings pitched, shows just how confident management is in him. It shows that they think he is ready for the higher stages of the minor league system and almost ready for the big leagues.

And knowing how much help the Marlins need in their starting rotation, he could be joining the big leagues very soon. Milbrandt has the stuff and pitches needed to be able to get to the MLB, it is just about proving it.