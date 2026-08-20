Marlins' Uneven Offense Has Been Major Factor in Their Seesaw Season

While the Miami Marlins have a pretty solid overall record in 2026, it's certainly been a confusing season down in South Florida.

With their record at 64-64, a .500 mark seems just about right for a team that seems to trade every positive for a negative (and vice versa) as things have progressed.

Especially in recent months, the team has had a bit of a personality disorder as they begin to take big steps toward becoming a playoff threat. They haven't quite figured out who they are yet.

That has been evident based on what we've seen in the past few months. The Marlins won 20 games in June, suffered through a July where they endured a 12-game losing streak, and they've had a non-descript August thus far.

The Fish have been streaky all season, but especially this month, where they have gone 8-9, after being swept in their most recent three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

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Edwards with a clutch hit and it's 2-1 @Marlins! pic.twitter.com/gFBa2H4SS6 — Marlins Radio Network (@MarlinsRadio) August 19, 2026

Miami has been trying to claw its way back into the Wild Card spot that it once seemed destined to hold on to just a couple of months ago. Now, they are four games out of the playoffs, with two teams to leapfrog ahead of them. Their seasonal seesaw has mostly been a product of an inconsistent offense.

Problems at the Plate

Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez scores a run | Credit: Vincent Carchietta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clayton McCullough's team began the month 5–4, but they're 3–5 in their last eight games, including being swept by Philly. In many ways, it comes down to some odd math.

The team has hit well and scored runs, but it's been an all-or-nothing proposition. Miami has scored 72 runs this month, but they only have a composite batting average of .245 over those 19 days.

An eye-opening examination can be viewed just by a pair of games: a 13–1 loss to Pittsburgh on August 13 and the 1–4 loss to Philadelphia on August 19.

That's an average of seven runs per game, but it led to a 1-1 break-even for the Marlins. Those are the kind of statistics that indicate why a good team just, for some reason, get over the hurdle. Good teams don't have topsy turvy performances like that.

The offense has been out of whack and will remain so until the team matures a little. And that's not a shot at the Marlins; it's just reality. An all-or-nothing offense may produce some fun fireworks, but a more balanced attack would suit Sandy Alcantara, Max Meyer, and the rest of the rotation much better.

In the end, the Marlins' season has been much more than just a bad month followed by a good month. It's a team struggling to sustain a level of performance. A big remedy for that in 2027 would be more balanced batting and steady scoring