Marlins’ Viral ‘Hot Dog’ Jonah to Get His Own Day at Ballpark

His name is Jonah the Dog and he’s about to get something better than a Bark at the Park night courtesy of the Miami Marlins.

On Friday, the Marlins announced that Johan, who went viral earlier this week as he stared at one of his fellow furry friends enjoying a hot dog, will get his own day at loanDepot Park on July 12.

The Marlins are billing it as “Jonah’s Dream Day at loanDepot Park” and he will throw out the first pitch of the game against the Cleveland Guardians. Miami is also doing a ticket promotion for the game, with a portion of the proceeds going to local animal rescues.

Jonah the Dog’s Viral Week

It's tough seeing others live out your dream 🐶🌭 pic.twitter.com/iMSgfb2AaN — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026

It all started on Monday as the Marlins hosted their “Bark at the Park” event. Fans could bring their dogs to the ballpark and enjoy the game. But, during the game, one dog was enjoying the good life, chowing down on a hot dog while Jonah, a few feet away, watched in silence. TV cameras caught him. The 15-second clip was posted by, among other accounts, MLB on X (formerly Twitter) and quickly went viral. By Friday, the original clip had nearly three million views.

The Marlins appreciated Jonah’s politeness in the face of watching another dog live the good life and put out the call on social media. They wanted to reward him for being a “very good boy.”

Others were interested in Jonah, too. Inside Edition landed an interview with Peter Silveira, who is Jonah’s owner and admitted earlier this week that he had no idea what was happening in the moment.

“That was a crazy video. He just stared at it!” Silveira said. “And it’s funny, I was totally oblivious to that whole thing going on.”

On Friday, the Marlins posted that everything was set up for Jonah’s big day and included some back story on Johah. He’s a cunucu who was born in Aruba and was adopted by the Silveira family through a rescue, New Life for Paws. That’s part of the reason why the Marlins are doing the ticket promotion in connection with Jonah’s appearance at the park.

The update you've all been waiting for...



His name is Jonah, and his Dream Day is July 12 at @loanDepotpark! Join us to cheer him on: https://t.co/1T7EOVu5BZ



Born in Aruba, Jonah is a rescued cunucu who found his forever home with the Silveira family thanks to New Life for… https://t.co/Mg42JjuDjd pic.twitter.com/IriWNDvg5k — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 26, 2026

Jonah must wait so long because Miami is on the road for the next 10 days. The Marlins are in St. Louis this weekend for a three-game series with the Cardinals, followed by a four-game series with Colorado and a three-game series with the Athletics. The Marlins finally return home on July 7 to host the Seattle Mariners for three games, followed by the Guardians series.