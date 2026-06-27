Marlins vs. Cardinals Series is a Playoff Preview Just Waiting to Happen

The Miami Marlins continued their playoff chase on the road in the Gateway City on Friday night, as they kicked off a three-game weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was an intriguing match-up, considering the similar path to success that both teams are currently traversing. A pair of proud franchises that had taken a few lumps the past few years, the two clubs have almost matching plans in terms of player development.

On Friday night, the Marlins defeated St. Louis to open the set with a 4-0 win, in a game where neither team scored until the late innings. There was even a short rain delay late in the contest, but it couldn't wash out the Fish, as ace Max Meyer improved to a stellar 9-0.

The righty will be an NL All-Star next month, and his win tied Livan Hernández (9-0 in 1997) for the best mark in franchise history to start a year. Meyer scattered two hits and two walks, and mixed in five strikeouts, in the scoreless start.

But the story behind the two teams has to be the backdrop of the series: This weekend, we're watching two teams who no one expected to be where they are now. And it's because of the foresight of both franchises.

The pair have made for interesting conversations among fans, observers, and analysts of Major League Baseball, as they've shared the same basic philosophy: Unleash the youth. Fully embracing their promising prospects in a precocious plan that has proven to be the right move for their respective situations.

In other words, the Birds and the Fish pulled the pin on their respective hand grenades simultaneously... and it's led to an explosion of success. Much like the late, great Whitney Houston, both teams' fan bases have been given reason to believe the children are the future. As a matter of fact, they're already leading the way right now.

Future Foes in the Postseason?

Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer faces Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Anyone watching the rise of the Marlins and Cardinals has to realize that the playoffs are not just a possibility for the duo, they're an inevitability. As you watch these teams grow and mature, while also rising in the ranks of their respective divisions, remember that they will eventually both be playoff teams.

If Friday was a preview of the close contests and fascinating one-on-one battles we witnessed in Game 1 of this series, then a future postseason battle between these two hungry teams would be phenomenal.

For example, when Meyer, 27, faced the Cardinals' 24-year-old slugger Jordan Walker, it was a match-up of surefire 2026 All-Stars, who will be making their first appearance in the Mid-Summer Classic this season. But it won't be the last for either of them, and it's a great personal battle to watch unfold.

That kind of talent permeates the Marlins and Cardinals from the starting lineup down through their minor league systems right now. Their youth and enthusiasm, combined with their winning ways, make both squads a great story... and an even better rivalry.