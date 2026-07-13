The Marlins’ Biggest First-Half Surprise and Disappointment

The Miami Marlins reached the All-Star break as one of the more surprising teams in baseball, and that did not happen thanks to a singular player.

Miami has gotten production from several unexpected places, from its rotation depth to a lineup that has been more productive than expected. Still, two individual first halves stand out for different reasons. Otto Lopez has become the focal point of the Marlins, while Agustín Ramírez has been a reminder that player development has its ups and downs.

Biggest Surprise: Otto Lopez

Jul 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) catches a ground ball to retire Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (not pictured) during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez has taken a leap to become one of the best second basemen in baseball.

That jump is what makes him the Marlins’ biggest first-half surprise. Lopez was a useful starter last year, but his offensive profile still looked more average than special. In 2025, he slashed .246/.305/.368 with 15 home runs, 77 RBI and 15 stolen bases. That was enough to keep him in the lineup, but not enough to suggest he would become one of the premier players in the sport.

This year has changed that conversation. Lopez entered the break with 127 hits, setting the franchise record for hits before the All-Star break, while slashing .334/.368/.505 with nine home runs, 45 RBI and 17 stolen bases. His Statcast profile verifies that this isn't simply a fluke.

According to Baseball Savant, Lopez ranked in the 96th percentile in batting run value and baserunning run value, showing how much of his impact has come from the two tools driving his season: contact and speed. That is a major jump from last year, when he was in the 24th percentile in batting run value and the 76th percentile in baserunning run value.

This season, Lopez has maximized his skill set and become a cornerstone for a young Marlins team. His combination of contact, speed and defense has become something Miami can count on day in and day out.

Biggest Disappointment: Agustín Ramírez

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez (50) during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ramírez is not a lost cause, but his first half has been disappointing due to the expectations surrounding him.

He was coming off a rookie year that included 21 home runs, 67 RBI and 16 stolen bases. That made him one of the more interesting young catchers in baseball, especially because his power-speed combination at that position isn't something you see every day.

Ramírez struggled enough to be optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville in early May after hitting .230 with two home runs, 14 RBI and a .663 OPS in the Majors this year. That offensive dip is made all the worse due to his defense behind the plate remaining a major concern.

In 2025, Ramírez ranked in the first percentile in blocks above average and caught stealing above average, according to Baseball Savant. That makes his overall value heavily dependent on the bat. If Ramírez is not providing offensive firepower, it becomes much harder for Miami to justify living with his defensive limitations at catcher.

The tools are still there, but the Marlins need more refinement before he becomes the long-term piece he looked capable of becoming last year.