While the Miami Marlins haven't started July as hot as they ended June, the silver lining to the series was that shortstop Otto Lopez continues to absolutely rake for the Fish.

Lopez was even able to tie a season record for Miami in Thursday's loss. Lopez achieved his 36th multi-hit game of the season, which ties Miguel Cabrera's Miami record before the Fish even hit the All-Star break. Then, in Friday's game against the Athletics, he broke it.

Lopez is one of the only ones who has been super consistent with his bat all season long. Along with Xavier Edwards, Lopez is one who is also worthy of an All-Star roster spot for the National League.

Jun 30, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) holds up at first on an RBI single in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Being able to tie a Marlins franchise record with a whole lot of season left says a lot about how well the Marlins shortstop has been all season long. Lopez is one of those guys that manager Clayton McCullough can rely on in big situations and in clutch situations.

He is one of those guys that McCullough can turn to when he really needs him the most. Lopez has been key to where the Marlins currently are in the standings and how they are in the playoff picture.

Lopez should definitely be the team MVP so far for the Marlins this season. Being able to tie the Marlins record for most multi-hit games in a season and only needing one more to break that record should earn him an All-Star nod.

The Marlins Are Comfortable Playoff Team if Lopez Keeps Hitting

The Marlins achieved baseball’s best record in June at 20-6 and went into July in the NL Wild Card race and in a playoff spot. And a lot of that can be attributed to Lopez and his success this season.

Not to take away from the other players on the Marlins who have done good work to get them to where they are, but Lopez has been outstanding for the Fish. If Lopez is able to keep hitting and keep up this consistency the rest of the season, the Marlins should make the playoffs comfortably.

If the Marlins are able to secure a playoff spot and see that consistency make its way through the whole season, that would be a massive win for McCullough and the rest of the team. Fans should want to see this Marlins team make the playoffs. They are very fun to watch and could do some real damage.