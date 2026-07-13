The Marlins’ Highest-Ceiling Prospects From the 2026 MLB Draft Class

The Miami Marlins added several prospects with standout traits who could grow into something much bigger if the development clicks.

Some picks brought safer profiles, while others came with more risk. When looking strictly at the ceiling, three names stand out most: Jacob Lombard, Rintaro Sasaki and Ryan Peterson.

Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep

Lombard is the headliner. The Marlins selected the local prep shortstop with the No. 14 pick, landing a player MLB Pipeline ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the class.

Lombard has one of the best athletic profiles in the draft. At six-foot-three with plus speed and plenty of raw power, he projects as the type of player who could become a real power-speed threat at the Major League level. Pair that with a glove that gives him a chance to stay in the middle infield, and Miami has a shortstop with star-level athleticism if the hit tool continues to develop.

There are swing-and-miss concerns, but Lombard’s upside is easy to see. A shortstop with power, speed and local ties gives the Marlins someone who could be the face of their franchise if everything goes right.

Rintaro Sasaki, 1B, Stanford

Stanford Cardinal first baseman Rintaro Sasaki (3) before the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sasaki is another prospect with huge upside. The Marlins selected the Stanford first baseman in the eighth round, betting on his raw power being able to translate.

In 2026, Sasaki hit .262/.403/.549 with 16 home runs, 47 RBI and 45 walks in 54 games at Stanford. The power showed up in a different way at the MLB Draft Combine, where MLB.com reported that he produced a 458-foot home run and a 115.4 mph max exit velocity. That type of exit velocity is rare even for first-round prospects, let alone a player the Marlins landed in the eighth round.

The defensive profile is limited at first base or designated hitter, so the bat has to carry him. Still, if his offensive ability translates, Sasaki could become one of the biggest steals in the class.

Ryan Peterson, RHP, Sam Houston

Peterson does not have Lombard’s athleticism or Sasaki’s raw power, but he brings one of the best breaking balls in the class. His fastball gives the profile more depth, sitting in the low-to-mid-90s while playing up because of his command, spin and clean mechanics.

Peterson also performed at Sam Houston, earning first-team All-CUSA honors during a breakout year. If the Marlins can continue sharpening the fastball-curveball combination and develop the rest of the arsenal, he could become more than a safe college arm. He could turn into one of Miami’s better pitching finds from the draft.