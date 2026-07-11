Marlins MLB Draft Tracker: Live Updates, Picks and Analysis

The 2026 MLB Draft is here and the Miami Marlins will be ready to take yet another step forward. The team has surpassed everyone’s expectations in their rebuild efforts and this draft could maximize that as well.

Miami holds the No. 14 overall pick and has a generous bonus pool worth nearly $12 million. This gives Peter Bendix and his staff a lot of flexibility to add multiple players who can really have an impact on this team.

With five picks on day one of the draft, there will be plenty of opportunities to improve their farm system which is ranked at number 11 by MLB Pipeline.

Long-term depth is always important so the draft paired with player development will go well with a strong draft class. The Marlins pipeline has already featured a lot of really exciting prospects.

The draft preview show starts at 1 p.m. ET with picks beginning around 1:30 p.m.

Follow along as we track every Marlins pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Miami Marlins Draft Pick Tracker

Round 1, Pick No. 14:

Round 2, Pick No. 52:

Competitive Balance Round B, Pick No. 71:

Round 3, Pick No. 87:

Round 4, Pick No. 115:

How to Watch the MLB Draft

The MLB Draft will occur over two days, July 11-12. Saturday begins at 1 p.m. ET and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

You can watch the MLB Draft:

2026 MLB DRAFT

Day 1: Saturday, July 11 (Rounds 1-4)

• 1:00-2:30 p.m. ET - Preview show + Picks 1-10 (NBC/Peacock)

• 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET - Picks 11-40 (MLB Network, Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

• 4:30-7:45 p.m. ET - Picks 41-135 (Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

Day 2: Sunday, July 12 (Rounds 5-20)

• 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)