Miami Marlins Reveal Probable Starting Pitchers for Upcoming Series vs. Padres

The Miami Marlins' 2026 season may go unnoticed in the grand scheme of things. While the team may not make it to the postseason this year, they have demonstrated to the NL East that they are on the verge of becoming competitive in the upcoming seasons.

After winning two of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks, winning games two and three by slim margins, the Marlins will continue their road trip to take on another NL West competitor, the San Diego Padres. Getting a series win over these guys would be massive for momentum down the stretch.

One of Miami's biggest strengths this season has been their starting pitching. Whether it's veterans like Sandy Alcantara or young guns like Eury Perez, the Marlins can send any pitcher to the mound and they'll more than likely keep them in the game.

Manager Clayton McCullough has learned valuable insights about his team, which is why he has selected specific starting pitching options for another crucial series for the young roster.

Game 1 - Tyler Phillips

Miami Marlins pitcher Tyler Phillips (30) on the mound. Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Showcasing how well the Marlins can develop starting pitching, Tyler Phillips is an example. In his first two seasons, Phillips was brought in mostly as a reliever, but has stepped into more of a hybrid role in 2026.

Set to make his 19th start of the year, Phillips holds a 3.55 ERA in 119 innings pitched. In September alone, Phillips has led Miami to three victories after being unable to do so in August, despite pitching well that month, too.

Regardless of how long he's in the game, averaging around four innings of work over his last three outings, the Marlins offense has to do all it can to help Phillips navigate a tough Padres lineup.

Game 2 - Eury Perez

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Pérez (39) delivers a pitch. Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eury Perez, closing in on his third season in Major League Baseball, continues to develop into one of the more promising young pitchers in the league. Regardless of what the front office decides to do with Sandy Alcantara's contract option in the offseason, Miami knows it has another ace in the making.

In September, Perez has unfortunately struggled, holding a 9.22 ERA in 13.2 innings. His last outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers wasn't as poor as some may think, completing five innings and only allowing three runs to the defending back-to-back World Series champions.

Game 3 - TBD

According to the Marlins' official website, game three's starting pitcher for Miami has yet to be decided.