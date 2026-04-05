Chris Paddack, Marlins Seek to Avoid Being Swept by Yankees: How to Watch

The Miami Marlins are looking to stay away from a sweep by the New York Yankees, who have grabbed the first two games of the series.

The Marlins squandered a 4-0 lead in Saturday’s game and eventually lost 9-7. Marlins are 5-3, while the Yankees are 7-1, looking to win their fifth in a row.

Marlins vs Yankees: Game Details

Miami Marlins second baseman Javier Sanoja | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

• Date: Sunday, April 5

• Kickoff Time: 1:35 pm EST

• Location: Yankee Stadium

Television:

• Marlins.TV, YES Network

Chris Paddack will be the starting pitcher for the Marlins. He had a very tough outing against the Chicago White Sox. Paddack didn’t have his right stuff that night. Hopefully, the words of wisdom that ace Sandy Alcantara gave him that night will make this outing against the Yankees much better.

It’s time for redemption. Paddack will be ready to go. He needs to be careful. Yankee Stadium is not a difficult ballpark to hit home runs in. He must be careful how he’s going to pitch against this red-hot New York lineup.

Max Fried will take the ball for the Yankees. He’s been dominant and striking out multiple hitters and not giving up runs in two starts this season.

Miami went through an embarrassing moment in Saturday's game, or perhaps a lack of focus. Giancarlo Stanton, a former Marlin and not a fast runner, recorded his first stolen base since 2020. It set the stage for the Yankees to add more runs.

The Marlins' pitching must avoid walking batters. They allowed 11 walks on Friday and 10 on Saturday.

Who’s Hot?

Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards continues his hitting streak at the players. He’s slashing .400/.500/.633 and led the Marlins with three hits on Saturday.

Third baseman Javier Sanoja is slashing .529/.520/.706 and recorded two hits with two RBIs on Saturday.

Yankees: Ben Rice and Stanton are the only Yankees hitting over .300 and carrying the load for the offense

Outfielder Cody Bellinger is starting to get hot. He had three RBIs on Saturday, bringing his batting average to .286. Bellinger hit a home run in the fifth inning.

Injury Report:

Marlins: Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Ronny Henriquez: out for the season (elbow)

Yankees: Gerrit Cole: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Anthony Volpe: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Marlins offense will have to take advantage of runners in scoring position. Marlins left 12 men on base and went 5-for-16 with RISP.