Marlins Linked to Power-Hitting Mariners Free Agent

There is some thought that this offseason could be a different one in terms of spending money for the Miami Marlins. After having a better first season in 2025 under manager Clayton McCullough than most thought, the Marlins hung around the National League Wild Card race into the final month of the season.

They have some arms that contenders would love to make a deal for, Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, but unless they are blown away, they will likely be staying in South Florida. As for additions, Miami could use a power bat at a corner infield position, and to get that, they'll likely have to spend some money.

Whether it's first base or third base, there are going to be options for the front office to go, and one of them is a veteran who is coming off a run to the American League Championship Series with the Seattle Mariners, Eugenio Suárez. The jury is out as to what his free agent market will be this offseason, and if it dips, the Marlins could be a team that can sneak in a create a splash signing.

Could the Marlins Sign Eugenio Suárez in Free Agency?

Suárez had a big season combined between the Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks with 49 home runs and 118 runs driven in. He had 13 home runs and drove in 31 in 56 games for Seattle, following a July trade, which passed the Houston Astros in September to win the American League West. Anthony Castovince of MLB.com predicted that Miami could be a player for Suárez in free agency.

"I’m envisioning a winter in which the Marlins emerge as players for someone like Ryan O’Hearn or maybe even Eugenio Suárez if his market is not what people expect it to be after a sluggish (as opposed to slugging) second half in Seattle. Perhaps they could swing a deal for Yandy Díaz with the Rays. Or they could conceivably go for a few short-term free-agent solutions that, collectively, add up to an intriguing offseason -- a Rhys Hoskins here, a Marcell Ozuna there and a couple quality relievers,'' Castrovince wrote.

Miami is projected to have Connor Norby back at third base next season, but if they were able to get a player and add a bat as good as Suárez, they should pounce. They proved in 2025 that they have a solid not only pitching rotation, but a solid staff, one that can compete in the National League East.

Some tweaks to the roster and lineup around some of their younger players who are on the rise make sense, and Suárez would be the power bat at a corner position they need.

