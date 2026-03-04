Marlins Pitching Staff Thriving in This One Key Stat During Spring Training

It's still far too early to determine how the Miami Marlins will stack up against their opponents during their upcoming campaign. Still, fans have already been treated to some interesting games during spring training.

Ely Sussman of Fish On First recently compiled the latest pitching stats for the Marlins, and in doing so, he came to an interesting conclusion—Miami has had 30 individual pitchers reach at least 95 miles per hour from the mound since spring training kicked off.

But out of the 30 pitchers, one stands out the most, and at this rate, he will have a major impact on the ballclub.

Which Marlins Pitcher Leads the Pack?

Miami Marlins pitcher Eury Pérez | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Eury Pérez has been with Miami since July 2019, when he signed with the franchise as a free agent. During his 2025 campaign, he logged a 4.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts across 95.1 innings pitched through 20 starts. This was a drop from his 2023 performance in which he recorded a 3.15 ERA and 108 strikeouts across 91.1 innings pitched through 19 starts.

This year, his spring training performance has been quite impressive in terms of pitch velocity. The 22-year-old right-hander threw a 99.8 miles per hour ball, leading Miami's pitchers so far. However, his max from 2025 sits at 115.4. Samuel Vásquez comes in behind him with a 99.7 miles per hour ball during spring training.

Pérez is hoping to make a positive impact on the franchise this year, but to do so, he will need to be granted more opportunities and capitalize on them. Previously, he noted that a goal of his was to remain healthy, and ultimately, that's the key to a successful season in the Major Leagues.

Of course, Miami's Opening Day roster is still uncertain—this is the case across the board for ballclubs. If Pérez continues to impress, he will further cement himself as a contender for a spot on the starting rotation once the season gets underway.

Bottom line, the ball is largely in his court for this year. He could be poised for a breakout season, but with there being a few weeks between now and Opening Day, there's still plenty of time for things to take a sour turn.

Pérez aside, the Marlins are equipped with a solid squad of pitchers who could certainly do a signficant amount of damage this year. Ideally, Pérez will be able to play a part in that.