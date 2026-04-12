Marlins Catchers Working to Be Better at ABS Challenges, Defense

Under the leadership of commissioner Rob Manfred, baseball has seen a number of rule changes that have pretty significantly impacted the game.

The runner at second rule in extra innings and pitch clock help the games move faster. The bigger bases allowed more stolen bases almost immediately. But the new rules in 2026, ABS challenges, may have a bigger impact than any of the previous rules.

It's going to effect every team every game. There's not really any way around it, so players have to embrace it. That is exactly what the catchers of the Miami Marlins are doing so far this season.

Liam Hicks and Agustín Ramírez both had some question marks as defenders coming into the season and the ABS system was just another reason to be worried. According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, the two are working hard on improving behind the dish.

Both Catchers Are Using ABS to Become More Well Rounded on Defense

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Entering Satuday's action, Miami was tied with the Colorado Rockies for the most successful challenges of any team in baseball with 18 as well as having the most challenges in general with 28. They've won four challenges that ended up resulting in a strikeout and are one of only six teams with multiple challenges that led to the hitting team losing a walk, according to Baseball Savant.

According to De Nicola, the team is only challenging pitches with two strikes or with runners in scoring position.

Ramírez has won 10 of his 13 challenges so far, while Hicks has one eight of 15.

"They've been doing a great job, especially Gus. I've only thrown to Gus so far, and I think he's gotten me a few. Just watching the games, both [Hicks] and Gus have been really good to understand the zone." pitcher Janson Junk told De Nicola.

Ramírez has some familiarity with the ABS from the minor leagues last season, which he credits for his success so far. For him specifically, having that tool in his belt is significant. He was one of the worst defensive catchers in baseball last year, with -28 blocks above average and -14 defensive runs saved, the second worst in MLB.

Their top catching prospect, Joe Mack, is a highly touted defender. If neither catcher had really improved, it would be hard for the Marlins to not bring up a defensive replacement at catcher.

"I think they've both done nice. Gus has really blocked the ball very well this year, and they've had some chances to make some throws, at least made accurate throws. They've both done a really nice job with the ABS, and not only some of the success they've had with it and flipping some counts and some at-bats [but] their aggressiveness in which they feel confident to go fire has been great," manager Clayton McCullough said.

It's new for everyone at the major league level, but with ABS having already been in the minors, it gives an advantage to guys like Ramírez. So far, he's making the most of it and continuing to get better.